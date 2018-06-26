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Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Daily Dose: Rams Boast a Committee Attack at Wide Receiver in 2018

Jun 26, 2018 at 09:52 AM
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Kristen Lago

Rams Writer/Reporter

This offseason, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Tuesday, June 26th about your Los Angeles Rams:

PHOTOS: 7-on-7 Passing and Big Man Challenge

Check out photos from the Los Angeles Rams 7-on-7 Passing Tournament and Big man Challenge.

Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Jonathan Franklin and The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Jonathan Franklin and The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
Jonathan Franklin and The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Jonathan Franklin and The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
32 / 148

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
Former Ram, Roland Williams at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Former Ram, Roland Williams at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
Former Ram, Roland Williams at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Former Ram, Roland Williams at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
45 / 148

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
46 / 148

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
47 / 148

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
48 / 148

Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
49 / 148

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
50 / 148

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
51 / 148

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
52 / 148

Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
53 / 148

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
54 / 148

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
55 / 148

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Former Ram, Roland Williams at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Former Ram, Roland Williams at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
57 / 148

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
58 / 148

Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
59 / 148

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
60 / 148

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
65 / 148

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
72 / 148

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
75 / 148

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
76 / 148

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
Former Ram, Roland Williams at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Former Ram, Roland Williams at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Jonathan Franklin and The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Jonathan Franklin and The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
134 / 148

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Jonathan Franklin and The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Jonathan Franklin and The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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Cheerleaders and Rampage the Mascot at the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
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The Los Angeles Rams host the 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and Big Man Championships at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 23rd, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

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Sports Illustrated's MMQB — The Rookie Immersion

The NFL did away with its old rookie symposium after 2015, instead opting for a rookie transition program which allowed teams to tailor the process and introduce players to their new homes. And this week Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated is taking a look at the Rams own, unique rookie program.

Los Angeles' concept is based on a month-long financial literacy program every rookie has to complete before signing his first contract and getting his first check. It also covers a league-mandated 15 various team topics like league policy, social responsibility, mental health, etc.

From there, Rams director of player engagement Jacques McClendon focuses in on making sure the team's rookie class has a grasp on the advantages they have from living and working in the nation's entertainment capital. Events include attending a Dodgers game, heading to the NFL Network to meet with league officials, and having dinner at Rams legend Eric Dickerson's house.

For a full look inside the Rams 2018 rookie transition program, be sure to read Breer's full article by clicking here.

Rating No. 1 Wide Receivers for All 32 NFL teams

Not all teams rely on a clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver. In some cases, teams have several very good wide receivers and in others, there is an assumed alpha-dog of sorts at the position. On Tuesday, ESPN.com's team of NFL Nation reporters is breaking down and ranking the No. 1 wide receivers for all 32 NFL teams.

The group decided to split the wideout situations into four categories — clear No. 1s, not-quite No. 1s, emerging No. 1s, and committee attacks. Los Angeles' group of wide receivers fell into the final category as one of the league's committee attacks.

Robert Woods/Cooper Kupp/Brandin Cooks

2018 outlook: "A second-round pick in 2013, Woods spent the first four seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills, regarded as a No. 2 receiver. But last season, Woods became Jared Goff's go-to target and proved he had top-playmaker potential. He finished 2017 with 56 catches for 781 yards and five touchdowns -- including 52-yard and 94-yard scores -- despite missing three games because of a shoulder injury. Woods is in the second season of a five-year deal worth $34 million. He'll have to share more of his targets in 2018, as Goff and newly acquired deep threat Brandin Cooks developed some chemistry this offseason, but expect Woods to remain Goff's favorite target." — Lindsey Thiry, ESPN Rams reporter

For more on the Rams receiving corps, along with information on the other position groups across the NFL, click here.

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Daily Dose: Rams' primary offseason need according to PFF

Pro Football Focus explains what the Los Angeles Rams' first objective should be this offseason.

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Daily Dose: PFF considers Littleton among most efficient tacklers at linebacker

Pro Football Focus considers Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton one of the most efficient tacklers at his position.

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Daily Dose: PFF recognizes Donald again, UCLA RB inspired by Rams

How the Rams served as a source of inspiration for UCLA's Joshua Kelley, plus DT Aaron Donald gets more honors from PFF.

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Daily Dose: Free agency predictions for the Rams

NFL.com says this free agent should remain with the Los Angeles Rams.

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Daily Dose: Todd Gurley is a fan of the XFL

Rams running back Todd Gurley joined Chargers running back Melvin Gordon at the L.A. Wildcats' XFL home opener over the weekend.

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Daily Dose: Kenny Young hosts first event from his foundation

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Kenny Young made a memorable visit to Grape Street Elementary School.

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