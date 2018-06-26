Daily Dose: Rams Boast a Committee Attack at Wide Receiver in 2018

Rating No. 1 Wide Receivers for All 32 NFL teams

Not all teams rely on a clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver. In some cases, teams have several very good wide receivers and in others, there is an assumed alpha-dog of sorts at the position. On Tuesday, ESPN.com's team of NFL Nation reporters is breaking down and ranking the No. 1 wide receivers for all 32 NFL teams.

The group decided to split the wideout situations into four categories — clear No. 1s, not-quite No. 1s, emerging No. 1s, and committee attacks. Los Angeles' group of wide receivers fell into the final category as one of the league's committee attacks.

Robert Woods/Cooper Kupp/Brandin Cooks

2018 outlook: "A second-round pick in 2013, Woods spent the first four seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills, regarded as a No. 2 receiver. But last season, Woods became Jared Goff's go-to target and proved he had top-playmaker potential. He finished 2017 with 56 catches for 781 yards and five touchdowns -- including 52-yard and 94-yard scores -- despite missing three games because of a shoulder injury. Woods is in the second season of a five-year deal worth $34 million. He'll have to share more of his targets in 2018, as Goff and newly acquired deep threat Brandin Cooks developed some chemistry this offseason, but expect Woods to remain Goff's favorite target." — Lindsey Thiry, ESPN Rams reporter