Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Daily Dose: Rams have decisions to make on defense

Feb 18, 2019 at 09:25 AM
180718_clarence
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Monday, February 16th about your Los Angeles Rams.

dd_2_18_19

DECISIONS ON DEFENSE

With the NFL Scouting Combine just a week away, ESPN's Lindsey Thiry took a look at the Rams' defense and assessed the offseason outlook at a few key spots, starting with the defensive line and veteran free agent DT Ndamukong Suh.

Here's a bit of what Thiry had to say about Suh, CB Marcus Peters, S Lamarcus Joyner, and OLB Dante Fowler's future with the club entering the 2019 offseason:

Defensive line: A nine-year veteran, Suh had an unremarkable regular season that included 4.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries. But he turned it on in the playoffs, and because of standout performances against the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round and the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game, Suh could demand a large free-agent contract, one far out of the range of what the Rams could afford.

Linebacker: Fowler made several key plays throughout the regular season and playoffs, but it is unclear if the former first-round pick made a grand enough impression in 10 games, including the playoffs, to warrant a long-term extension.

Safety: The Rams have been known to place a tag on a player for consecutive seasons, most recently cornerback Trumaine Johnson, who played two seasons on the franchise tag before he signed in 2018 with the New York [Jets]. But it remains uncertain if they'll put a premium on Joyner's position.

Corner: A first-round pick in 2015, Peters will enter the fifth and final season of his rookie contract and is due a long-term extension before the season. The question is, will the Rams make an offer?

For the full article, click here.

L.A.'s DREAM DRAFT PICK

Gary Davenport of the Bleacher Report identified one dream draft pick for each NFL team and for the Rams it's Alabama safety Deionte Thompson — who Davenport believes would start off the bat in Los Angeles.

Here's what Draft Wire's Gavino Borquez said about one of the draft's top safeties:

"Thompson is the latest in a long line of Alabama defensive backs to be considered first-round draft selections. He flies around the field hunting the football and plays that game 'full tilt, full time.' He's got great speed and acceleration which allows him to cover a great amount of range. Thompson is quick-footed and fluid through the hips. He has no trouble getting out of breaks of flipping his hips to turn and run."

For the full article, click here.

PASS BLOCKING WRs

Pro Football Focus shared its highest-rated pass-blocking wide receivers in 2018 on Sunday and three of the top four are Rams receivers.

Related Content

news

Daily Dose: NFL.com identifies Les Snead's best picks as Rams GM

NFL Media's Charley Casserly, former GM of the Washington Redskins and Houston Texans, pinpoints Los Angeles Rams GM Les Snead's best picks, top value pick and tendencies since 2012. 
news

Daily Dose: Michael Brockers talks free agency with Chris Long, Isaac Bruce on his Hall of Fame journey

Defensive lineman Michael Brockers, who will reportedly re-sign with the Rams, joined former teammate Chris Long's podcast to talk free agency and more. Plus, former Ram Isaac Bruce discusses his Hall of Fame journey. 
news

Daily Dose: Remaining Rams' offseason needs, potential target after the first week of free agency

As free agency continues, various experts recommend positions for the Los Angeles Rams to address plus a possible target. 
news

Daily Dose: PFF says this prospect is a fit for the Rams

Pro Football Focus identifies an NFL Draft prospect which best addresses a key Los Angeles Rams need and fits what they like to do. 
news

Daily Dose: Free agent needs and targets for the Rams according to NFL.com and PFF

NFL.com identifies the Rams' three biggest needs heading into free agency, while Pro Football Focus suggests a player Los Angeles should target. 
news

Daily Dose: Rams' offseason program dates set

Check out the Los Angeles Rams' key offseason program dates here.
news

Daily Dose: Rams' primary offseason need according to PFF

Pro Football Focus explains what the Los Angeles Rams' first objective should be this offseason.
news

Daily Dose: PFF considers Littleton among most efficient tacklers at linebacker

Pro Football Focus considers Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton one of the most efficient tacklers at his position. 
news

Daily Dose: PFF recognizes Donald again, UCLA RB inspired by Rams

How the Rams served as a source of inspiration for UCLA's Joshua Kelley, plus DT Aaron Donald gets more honors from PFF.
news

Daily Dose: Free agency predictions for the Rams

NFL.com says this free agent should remain with the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Daily Dose: Todd Gurley is a fan of the XFL

Rams running back Todd Gurley joined Chargers running back Melvin Gordon at the L.A. Wildcats' XFL home opener over the weekend. 
news

Daily Dose: Kenny Young hosts first event from his foundation

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Kenny Young made a memorable visit to Grape Street Elementary School. 
Advertising