Daily Dose: Rams have decisions to make on defense

DECISIONS ON DEFENSE

With the NFL Scouting Combine just a week away, ESPN's Lindsey Thiry took a look at the Rams' defense and assessed the offseason outlook at a few key spots, starting with the defensive line and veteran free agent DT Ndamukong Suh.

Here's a bit of what Thiry had to say about Suh, CB Marcus Peters, S Lamarcus Joyner, and OLB Dante Fowler's future with the club entering the 2019 offseason:

Defensive line: A nine-year veteran, Suh had an unremarkable regular season that included 4.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries. But he turned it on in the playoffs, and because of standout performances against the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round and the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game, Suh could demand a large free-agent contract, one far out of the range of what the Rams could afford.

Linebacker: Fowler made several key plays throughout the regular season and playoffs, but it is unclear if the former first-round pick made a grand enough impression in 10 games, including the playoffs, to warrant a long-term extension.

Safety: The Rams have been known to place a tag on a player for consecutive seasons, most recently cornerback Trumaine Johnson, who played two seasons on the franchise tag before he signed in 2018 with the New York [Jets]. But it remains uncertain if they'll put a premium on Joyner's position.

Corner: A first-round pick in 2015, Peters will enter the fifth and final season of his rookie contract and is due a long-term extension before the season. The question is, will the Rams make an offer?