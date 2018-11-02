Daily Dose: Rams Lead the Way in Midseason Super Bowl Picks

MIDPOINT SUPER BOWL LIII PICKS

NFL.com analysts provided their midseason Super Bowl winner predictions on Friday, and the Rams received the most votes (11).

Here's what a few analysts had to say about a potential Rams Super Bowl run:

Judy Battista: Rams over Patriots. The offseason acquisition binge pays off, as the league's most dominant and balanced team becomes the second upstart in a row to topple the Patriots.

Reggie Bush: Rams over Chiefs. Sean McVay and Andy Reid trying to out-scheme each other on the game's biggest stage? That would be a sight to see. No matter what happens in their Week 11 Mexico City clash, I bet McVay spends hundreds of hours in the playbook prepping for a possible rematch.

Maurice Jones-Drew: Rams over Chargers. With balanced offenses and defenses that have the personnel to do some serious damage, these two squads are built for the postseason. Goff and Gurley vs. Rivers and Gordon -- I give the edge to the league MVP (Gurley) and his squad. It's going to be so good!

Jeff Chadiha: Rams over Chargers. Todd Gurley becomes the first running back to win Super Bowl MVP honors since Terrell Davis did it for the Broncos in Super Bowl XXXII.

Jim Trotter: Rams over Chiefs. The league and CBS get precisely what they desire: a game in which the last team with the ball wins.

David Carr: Rams over Patriots; Dan Hanzus: Rams over Patriots; Daniel Jeremiah: Rams over Patriots; Shaun O'Hara: Rams over Chargers; Adam Schein: Rams over Chargers; Nick Shook: Rams over Patriots.

Four other teams received votes, including: New Orleans (5), New England (2), Green bay (1), and Kansas City (1).