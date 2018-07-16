Daily Dose: Rams Pass-Rush Ranked 4th-Best for 2018

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP:

PRESSURE PERCENTAGE AS A TEAM. 2017: 38.5% (6TH)

"The Rams are the only team in the NFL who can boast a player like Donald. At just 27 years old, he has already racked up 41 sacks, 67 hits and 199 hurries in his career. Shaking off any pre-draft concerns about his size, Donald has been dominant since arriving in the NFL out of Pittsburgh as his skillset is too much for opposing teams to handle. While there are question marks on the edge with Longacre and Ekubam currently set to start despite having combined for just 50 total pressures so far in their careers, the Rams made a big addition on the defensive line in Suh. He arrives on a one-year deal, and while he isn't quite as dominant as Donald, has still racked up 57 sacks, 87 hits and 289 hurries over his eight-year career."