Daily Dose: Rams Pass-Rush Ranked 4th-Best for 2018

This offseason, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Monday, July 16th about your Los Angeles Rams:
Rams Pass-Rush Ranked 4th-Best for 2018
Heading into 2018, PFF ranked all 32 teams based on pass-rushing ability. The Los Angeles Rams came in at 4th-best on the list behind the Eagles, Jaguars and Chargers.
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP:
Edge Defender:Matt Longacre, 73.8 overall grade
Defensive Interior: Aaron Donald, 99.7
Defensive Interior: Ndamukong Suh, 90.9
Edge Defender:Samson Ebukam, 70.0
Key Rotational Player:Michael Brockers, 83.1
PRESSURE PERCENTAGE AS A TEAM. 2017: 38.5% (6TH)
"The Rams are the only team in the NFL who can boast a player like Donald. At just 27 years old, he has already racked up 41 sacks, 67 hits and 199 hurries in his career. Shaking off any pre-draft concerns about his size, Donald has been dominant since arriving in the NFL out of Pittsburgh as his skillset is too much for opposing teams to handle. While there are question marks on the edge with Longacre and Ekubam currently set to start despite having combined for just 50 total pressures so far in their careers, the Rams made a big addition on the defensive line in Suh. He arrives on a one-year deal, and while he isn't quite as dominant as Donald, has still racked up 57 sacks, 87 hits and 289 hurries over his eight-year career."
Rams Give Back to the Kids
Over the weekend, numerous players held or attended youth football camps held all around the country.
Todd Gurley attended Seahawks RB Mike Davis' camp in Atlanta while rookie Jamil Demby went back to his high school in Vineland, NJ.
Michael Brockers, Jamon Brown and Dominique Easley all held their own camps in their respective hometowns of Houston, Louisville, and Staten Island. Marcus Peters also held his annual "It Takes a Village Carnival" in his hometown of Oakland.