Daily Dose: Rams rank No.1 entering Championship Sunday

No. 1 Los Angeles Rams. "The Rams ran a series of misdirections and employed massive amounts of motion -- anything to keep the Dallas linebackers from instant play recognition. It was beautiful blueprinting from a beautiful mind, mapping out a clear path to negate one of pro football's most talented front sevens with relative ease. Throw in a few devastating C.J. Anderson rumbles and Jared Goff connections downfield, and the Rod Marinelli/Kris Richard defense was in disarray much of the first half. The MVP(s) of the game? Five of them, up front. You know who I am talking about. The big uglies. You don't produce a pair of 100-yard rushers without 'em."

No. 2 New Orleans Saints. "The Saints advance to their third NFC title game on the strength of a loooonnnnng offensive march, a defensive circling of the wagons and a little luck. That last item has been a talking point in the media, as everyone continues to speculate how the final moments would've played out with the football in Nick Foles hands. It's possible the Eagles would have scored the go-ahead touchdown (and extra point), only to leave Drew Brees precious seconds to move into field goal range. Maybe so, maybe not. However, when assessing factors that led to the game's outcome, you can just as easily point to the 11-minute drive in the third quarter or Dennis Allen's defensive adjustments after taking it on the chin early. This Sunday's conference championship is gonna be fun."