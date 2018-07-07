Daily Dose: Rams with 5th-Best Sack Differential in 2017

This offseason, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Friday, July 6th, about your Los Angeles Rams:
Rams with 5th-Best Sack Differential in 2017
A key part of the Los Angeles Rams' success in 2017 was thanks to a revamped offensive line with the additions of veteran C John Sullivan and LT Andrew Whitworth. Last season, Jared Goff was sacked 25 times in 15 games compared to 26 times in just seven games in 2016.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Rams sacked opposing quarterbacks 48 times in 2017, giving Los Angeles the 5th-best sack differential according to Marcus Mosher of Bleacher Report.
With the Rams resigning Sullivan to a two-year deal, all five starting offensive linemen return for 2018, although right guard Jamon Brown will sit out the first two games of the season due to his recent suspension.
Suh Trains in Ireland
With offseason in full swing, players are taking time to spend with their families, get married or go on vacation. Ndamukong Suh is taking full advantage of his time off while still managing to find time to train in Ireland.
Suh's coming for your job, GZ!
Veterans report for training camp July 25, so until then Suh will continue to riverdance over in the Emerald Isle.
Just For Kicks
Finally, Rams punter Johnny Hekker is set to be a special guest at tomorrow's LAFC match against Orlando City. Be sure to check the festivities!