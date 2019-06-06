Daily Dose: RB Darrell Henderson tabbed as a top rookie fit heading into 2019

CBS Sports NFL analysts Will Brinson and Chris Trapasso talked best and worst rookie fits in this week's Pick Six NFL Podcast. The pair tabbed running back Darrell Henderson to the Rams as one of the league's top rookie fits heading into 2019.

"Darrell Henderson is an awesome fit with the Rams," Chris Trapasso said on Wednesday's Pick Six Podcast, as he joined host Will Brinson to break down the NFL's best and worst rookie fits. "I compared Henderson to Dalvin Cook. Neither stood out at the combine, but they play at a different speed. Henderson averaged almost nine yards per carry in college. He's not someone who's super shifty, not gonna make five guys miss, but in Sean McVay's zone-blocking scheme, he'll make a cut and go."