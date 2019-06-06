Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Daily Dose: RB Darrell Henderson tabbed as a top rookie fit heading into 2019

Jun 06, 2019 at 10:35 AM
PRESEASON DATES & TIMES

The league announced preseason dates and times on Wednesday. The Rams will kickoff the 2019 preseason on the road against the Raiders, before heading to Honolulu, Hawaii, for a meeting with the Cowboys at Aloha Stadium. It'll be the NFL's first exhibition game played at the stadium since 1976.

Here's a complete look at the Rams preseason slate:

Week 1: Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders (5 p.m.), Saturday, Aug. 10

Week 2: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams (7 p.m.), Saturday, Aug. 17 (game played in Honolulu, Hawaii)

Week 3: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams (6 p.m.), Saturday, Aug. 24

Week 4: Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans (5 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 29

For the full NFL preseason schedule, click here.

TOP ROOKIE FIT

CBS Sports NFL analysts Will Brinson and Chris Trapasso talked best and worst rookie fits in this week's Pick Six NFL Podcast. The pair tabbed running back Darrell Henderson to the Rams as one of the league's top rookie fits heading into 2019.

CBSSports.com's Brett Anderson shared a clip of the conversation on Wednesday:

"Darrell Henderson is an awesome fit with the Rams," Chris Trapasso said on Wednesday's Pick Six Podcast, as he joined host Will Brinson to break down the NFL's best and worst rookie fits. "I compared Henderson to Dalvin Cook. Neither stood out at the combine, but they play at a different speed. Henderson averaged almost nine yards per carry in college. He's not someone who's super shifty, not gonna make five guys miss, but in Sean McVay's zone-blocking scheme, he'll make a cut and go."

Henderson racked up 3,545 yards rushing at the University of Memphis. He averaged 8.9 yards per carry in each of the past two seasons.

For the full article and podcast, click here.

