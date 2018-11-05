Daily Dose: Saints Were Ready For Gurley

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Monday, November 5th about your Los Angeles Rams.
WEEK 9 GRADES
The Rams lost for the first time in 2018 on Sunday against the Saints and the L is reflected in Week 9's grade. Here's what Kristopher Knox of the Bleacher Report had to say about L.A.'s performance in New Orleans:
A horrendous series of events before halftime hurt the Rams. First, punter Johnny Hekker failed to convert on a fake field goal. On the next drive, Greg Zuerlein missed a 51-yarder. On the next, Jared Goff was picked off at the Rams' 36.
By halftime, the Saints had built a 35-17 lead after getting touchdowns on each of those plays.
However, Los Angeles didn't quit. Instead, it stormed back to tie the game at 35 in the fourth quarter. However, the defense couldn't hold after that, and the Saints built another 10-point lead.
Let's be realistic, though: The Saints have one of the league's most potent offenses, and the Rams were able to keep pace for most of four quarters despite some significant miscues. Finally losing doesn't mean the Rams are no longer strong title contenders, and these teams may well meet again in the NFC Championship Game.
Week 9 Grade: C-
Season Grade: A
SAINTS GAME PLANNED FOR GURLEY
Running back Todd Gurley failed to reach 100 yards of total offense for just the third time this season on Sunday against the Saints, and NFL.com's Herbie Teope took a closer look following Sunday's game.
So, what did the Saints do to limit the explosive running back? Turns out the defense, which ranked No. 1 against the run, took on a simple mentality of swarming to the football whenever Gurley touched it.
"Eleven guys to the ball," defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins told NFL.com. "We were just able to get a lot of guys to the ball.
"Don't get me wrong, like I said earlier in the week, he's an MVP-caliber player and he made his plays when he had his chances. But overall, to be able to hold him and not allow him to really wreck this game was big for us."
The attacking approach on Gurley also extended to the passing game, where the running back managed just 11 yards receiving on six catches, averaging just 1.9 yards per catch. But as was often the case throughout the game, whenever Gurley touched the football, he was met almost immediately by a Saints defensive player.
In the defense's mind, containing Gurley meant a realistic chance to come out of Sunday with a win knowing the Saints' offense totaled 141 yards on the ground while the Rams managed 92 yard rushing as a team.
"You can't take away everyone; they have so many weapons," [DE Alex] Okafor said. "If you try to take away everyone, you're going to take away no one. We came in saying we had to limit the run, and without even watching the game, if you look at the stat sheets, whoever had the most rushing yards was going to win the game and we knew that coming in. And that held true."
