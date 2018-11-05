Daily Dose: Saints Were Ready For Gurley

SAINTS GAME PLANNED FOR GURLEY

Running back Todd Gurley failed to reach 100 yards of total offense for just the third time this season on Sunday against the Saints, and NFL.com's Herbie Teope took a closer look following Sunday's game.

So, what did the Saints do to limit the explosive running back? Turns out the defense, which ranked No. 1 against the run, took on a simple mentality of swarming to the football whenever Gurley touched it.

"Eleven guys to the ball," defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins told NFL.com. "We were just able to get a lot of guys to the ball.

"Don't get me wrong, like I said earlier in the week, he's an MVP-caliber player and he made his plays when he had his chances. But overall, to be able to hold him and not allow him to really wreck this game was big for us."

The attacking approach on Gurley also extended to the passing game, where the running back managed just 11 yards receiving on six catches, averaging just 1.9 yards per catch. But as was often the case throughout the game, whenever Gurley touched the football, he was met almost immediately by a Saints defensive player.

In the defense's mind, containing Gurley meant a realistic chance to come out of Sunday with a win knowing the Saints' offense totaled 141 yards on the ground while the Rams managed 92 yard rushing as a team.

"You can't take away everyone; they have so many weapons," [DE Alex] Okafor said. "If you try to take away everyone, you're going to take away no one. We came in saying we had to limit the run, and without even watching the game, if you look at the stat sheets, whoever had the most rushing yards was going to win the game and we knew that coming in. And that held true."