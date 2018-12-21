Daily Dose: Talib Making a Difference

WEEK 16 PICK

NFL.com's Elliot Harrison has made his picks for Week 16. Harrison has the Rams beating the Cardinals and getting back on track — especially if running back David Johnson isn't able to get going against the L.A. defense.

Here's a bit of what Harrison had to say about the matchup:

Oh, boy. Maybe Jared Goff continues his December doldrums and Arizona stays with the division bully. Or maybe Todd Gurley runs wild, Goff hits a few of his patented skinny-post bullets, and this NFC West "battle" is 30-nothin' at half. If the Cards are to carry even a semblance of a chance, OC Byron Leftwich must find a way to create a running game while fully knowing defenses aren't respecting the Josh Rosen-fueled passing game. The Cards' rushing yards over their last four games: 62, 182, 61 and 60. The anomaly there is from the win in Green Bay. Wins are anomalies in the desert these days.

Los Angeles Rams 34, Arizona Cardinals 14

