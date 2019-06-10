Daily Dose: The Rams' top pass-rushing duo 

NFL.com's Bucky Brooks recently called defensive tackle Aaron Donald and outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. the league's No. 4 pass-rushing tandem. He says while Donald could probably make the list alone, the pair combines for speed and scrappiness at the line of scrimmage.

4) Aaron Donald and Dante Fowler, Los Angeles Rams: "You could make the argument that Donald and any defender should garner a spot on this list based on No. 99's sheer dominance as an interior pass rusher. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year is a Tasmanian devil on the inside, with a combination of speed, quickness and power that makes him impossible to block at the point of attack. Fowler showed flashes of brilliance once he settled in as an edge rusher in Wade Phillips' defense after being traded from the Jaguars at midseason. He's a scrappy player with a violent set of hands and a nasty demeanor."