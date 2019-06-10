Daily Dose: The Rams' top pass-rushing duo 

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Monday, June 10 about your Los Angeles Rams.
TOP PASS-RUSHING TANDEM
NFL.com's Bucky Brooks recently called defensive tackle Aaron Donald and outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. the league's No. 4 pass-rushing tandem. He says while Donald could probably make the list alone, the pair combines for speed and scrappiness at the line of scrimmage.
4) Aaron Donald and Dante Fowler, Los Angeles Rams: "You could make the argument that Donald and any defender should garner a spot on this list based on No. 99's sheer dominance as an interior pass rusher. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year is a Tasmanian devil on the inside, with a combination of speed, quickness and power that makes him impossible to block at the point of attack. Fowler showed flashes of brilliance once he settled in as an edge rusher in Wade Phillips' defense after being traded from the Jaguars at midseason. He's a scrappy player with a violent set of hands and a nasty demeanor."
TOP DIVISIONS BY QBs
Jared Goff and the NFC West's signal-callers came in at No. 4 in CBSSports.com's recent ranking of each division's strength at quarterback. The NFC West just edged the AFC South for the No. 4 spot on the list, with an average completion rate of 64.7, 2,941 yards passing, 24 touchdowns, and 7.3 interceptions.
Here's what CBS Sports' Sean Wagner-McGough had to say about Goff:
"He's a 24-year-old quarterback who's averaging 4,246 passing yards, 30 touchdown passes, and 9.5 interceptions per season since McVay arrived. It's OK to think he's benefiting from McVay's scheme and play-calling. It's even OK to think the Rams might be wise to avoid giving him a mega contract. But if Goff were to hit free agency, he'd be one of the most coveted free agents ever; 24-year-old quarterbacks averaging 4,000-plus yards and 30 touchdowns per season don't grow on trees."
OTAs REVELATION
Kristopher Knox of the Bleacher Report made a list of the most notable lessons learned from OTAs as the 2019 season approaches. For the Rams, Knox is focused on the running back spot and how much the offense will lean on running back Todd Gurley, who led the league in total touchdowns a season ago.
"According to NFL Network's Maurice Jones-Drew, who spoke to Gurley earlier this month, the Rams are planning to use Gurley less than they have in the past. This isn't a huge surprise, as Los Angeles re-signed backup Malcolm Brown and drafted Darrell Henderson."
Jones-Drew said he expects Gurley to take 50-60 snaps per game, as opposed to 80-90. He played 75 percent of offensive snaps in 14 games last season.
