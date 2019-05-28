Daily Dose: The Rams will deal with high expectations in 2019

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Tuesday, May 28 about your Los Angeles Rams.
2019 EXPECTATIONS
On Tuesday, NFL.com's Adam Rank released his 'State of the Franchise' for the Rams as OTAs roll on. In addition to a 2018 recap, 2019 team MVP predictions, a roadmap back to the Super Bowl, and three key dates, Rank says the Rams will be forced to deal with some high expectations in year three under head coach Sean McVay.
"Deal with expectations? It's good to be the underdog, and the Rams have enjoyed that role in the recent past. Even after they won the NFC West in 2017, an early playoff exit cast some doubt about them. But now they're the defending NFC champs, seeking to become the first back-to-back conference winners since the Seattle Seahawks did it in 2013 and '14. No one will sleep on them this year."
For the Rams' full State of the Franchise, click here.
Bringing everyone in to end homelessness. The Rams and United Way of Greater Los Angeles raise awareness to end homelessness in the 12th annual HomeWalk walk/run 5k.
ROOKIE GEM
The Rams came away with eight draft picks in last month's draft, including two third-rounders who could make an impact early in safety Taylor Rapp and running back Darrell Henderson. But according to Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport, it's the club's fourth-round selection DT Greg Gaines who will stand out as the Rams' rookie gem in 2019.
Here's what defensive line coach Eric Henderson said about Gaines following the draft:
"To see a guy like that productive in Senior Bowl situations, as well as what he did at Washington, I think that's a huge huge statement being voted by his college peers as one of the top defensive linemen in the Pac 12—I think that's a big deal."
For more surprise rookie gems, click here.
BEST OF 2019
Wide receiver Robert Woods was the Rams' top offensive weapon a season ago, according to Pro Football focus. He finished with 428 total yards after the catch, the No. 10 mark among all receivers.