Daily Dose: The Rams will deal with high expectations in 2019

On Tuesday, NFL.com's Adam Rank released his 'State of the Franchise' for the Rams as OTAs roll on. In addition to a 2018 recap, 2019 team MVP predictions, a roadmap back to the Super Bowl, and three key dates, Rank says the Rams will be forced to deal with some high expectations in year three under head coach Sean McVay.

"Deal with expectations? It's good to be the underdog, and the Rams have enjoyed that role in the recent past. Even after they won the NFC West in 2017, an early playoff exit cast some doubt about them. But now they're the defending NFC champs, seeking to become the first back-to-back conference winners since the Seattle Seahawks did it in 2013 and '14. No one will sleep on them this year."