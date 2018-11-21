Daily Dose: Torry Holt and Isaac Bruce Named 2019 Hall of Fame Semifinalists

2019 HOF SEMIFINALISTS

Former Rams wide receivers Torry Holt and Isaac Bruce were included Tuesday's list of 25 Modern-era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

Fifteen of the Modern-era nominees will be presented to the 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual meeting the day before the Super Bowl. The 15 Modern-era nominees will join Senior finalists and Contributor Finalists — totalling 18 nominees.

Torry Holt

Holt was a member of Vermeil's Super Bowl champion Rams in 2000. Holt was drafted sixth overall in the 1999 NFL Draft and posted 52 receptions, good for 788 yards and six touchdowns in his rookie season, immediately becoming a leader of "The Greatest Show on Turf."

Holt then had an NFL record — six consecutive seasons with at least 1,300 yards receiving between 2000-2005. He finished his career with seven Pro Bowl selections — all with the Rams — and is second in Rams all-time receiving touchdowns behind wide receiver and fellow nominee Isaac Bruce.

Holt went on to play one season in Jacksonville after a 10 year run in St. Louis. He finished his career with 920 receptions, 13,382 yards, and 74 touchdowns.

Isaac Bruce

A modern-era Hall of Fame Finalist in 2018, Bruce was a fellow cast member of "The Greatest Show on Turf" and was also a member of the 1999 Super Bowl Championship team in St. Louis.

Bruce was selected in the second round of the 1994 NFL Draft by the then-Los Angeles Rams. He played 14 seasons as a Ram, before playing two seasons in San Francisco to close out his career. Bruce retired in 2009.

Bruce is a four-time Pro Bowler and is the Rams' all-time leader in touchdown receptions, with 84 and receiving yards, with 14,109. He finished his career with 1,024 receptions, 15,424 yards, and 91 touchdowns.

Seven former Rams were included in the original list of 102 Modern-era Nominees back in September. The initial list included former Rams head coach Dick Vermeil, wide receivers Torry Holt, Isaac Bruce and Henry Ellard, linebacker London Fletcher, defensive lineman La'Roi Glover, and offensive line coach Jim Hanifan.