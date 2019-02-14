Daily Dose: Valentine's Day fantasy football crushes for 2019

Fabiano picked players who he believes will be both draft bargains and stat-stuffers next season, and on his list is Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams: "Kupp was far more consistent than his numbers suggest, as he scored 16-plus PPR points in five of the six games he was able to finish. Remember, he left two different games with knee ailments that eventually cost him the season. Couple that with the fact that Jared Goff targets him often in the pass attack, and I could see Kupp being a middle-round steal."