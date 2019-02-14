Daily Dose: Valentine's Day fantasy football crushes for 2019

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Thursday, February 14th about your Los Angeles Rams.
2019 FANTASY CRUSHES
In honor of Valentine's Day, NFL.com's Michael Fabiano picked 10 fantasy football "crushes" for the 2019 season.
Fabiano picked players who he believes will be both draft bargains and stat-stuffers next season, and on his list is Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams: "Kupp was far more consistent than his numbers suggest, as he scored 16-plus PPR points in five of the six games he was able to finish. Remember, he left two different games with knee ailments that eventually cost him the season. Couple that with the fact that Jared Goff targets him often in the pass attack, and I could see Kupp being a middle-round steal."
MR. CONSISTENT TGII
Fabiano also ranked the most consistent fantasy performers from the 2018 season and running back Todd Gurley sits at the top of his running backs list behind the Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott.
Despite playing in just 14 games due to a left knee injury, Gurley led the league with 21 touchdowns in his second-straight season of at least 1,200 yards on the ground.
2. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams (92.9 percent): "The fantasy MVP for most of the season among backs, Gurley opened with eight straight performances of 23-plus points. That included five games with over 30 points, which helped him lead all runners in top-10 finishes (78.6 percent). Gurley did deal with a knee injury and lost carries late in the season, but he's still a surefire top-three pick in 2019."
RAMS vs. PACKERS
The Rams' battle in Week 8 against the Packers at the Coliseum comes in at No. 15 in NFL Network's top games of the year.
The Rams beat quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers with a few big stops on defense and a thunderous hit from linebacker Ramik Wilson that forced a fumble as the game clock ticked away.
The win moved the Rams to 8-0 for the first time since 1969.