Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Daily Dose: Valentine's Day fantasy football crushes for 2019

Feb 14, 2019 at 09:55 AM
180718_clarence
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Thursday, February 14th about your Los Angeles Rams.

dd_2_14_19

2019 FANTASY CRUSHES

In honor of Valentine's Day, NFL.com's Michael Fabiano picked 10 fantasy football "crushes" for the 2019 season.

Fabiano picked players who he believes will be both draft bargains and stat-stuffers next season, and on his list is Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams: "Kupp was far more consistent than his numbers suggest, as he scored 16-plus PPR points in five of the six games he was able to finish. Remember, he left two different games with knee ailments that eventually cost him the season. Couple that with the fact that Jared Goff targets him often in the pass attack, and I could see Kupp being a middle-round steal."

For Fabiano's full list, click here.

MR. CONSISTENT TGII

Fabiano also ranked the most consistent fantasy performers from the 2018 season and running back Todd Gurley sits at the top of his running backs list behind the Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott.

Despite playing in just 14 games due to a left knee injury, Gurley led the league with 21 touchdowns in his second-straight season of at least 1,200 yards on the ground.

2. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams (92.9 percent): "The fantasy MVP for most of the season among backs, Gurley opened with eight straight performances of 23-plus points. That included five games with over 30 points, which helped him lead all runners in top-10 finishes (78.6 percent). Gurley did deal with a knee injury and lost carries late in the season, but he's still a surefire top-three pick in 2019."

For Fabiano's full running backs list, click here.

HU3_6992 (1)
HIRO UENO/RAMS/HIRO UENO

RAMS vs. PACKERS

The Rams' battle in Week 8 against the Packers at the Coliseum comes in at No. 15 in NFL Network's top games of the year.

The Rams beat quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers with a few big stops on defense and a thunderous hit from linebacker Ramik Wilson that forced a fumble as the game clock ticked away.

The win moved the Rams to 8-0 for the first time since 1969.

Related Content

news

Daily Dose: NFL.com identifies Les Snead's best picks as Rams GM

NFL Media's Charley Casserly, former GM of the Washington Redskins and Houston Texans, pinpoints Los Angeles Rams GM Les Snead's best picks, top value pick and tendencies since 2012. 
news

Daily Dose: Michael Brockers talks free agency with Chris Long, Isaac Bruce on his Hall of Fame journey

Defensive lineman Michael Brockers, who will reportedly re-sign with the Rams, joined former teammate Chris Long's podcast to talk free agency and more. Plus, former Ram Isaac Bruce discusses his Hall of Fame journey. 
news

Daily Dose: Remaining Rams' offseason needs, potential target after the first week of free agency

As free agency continues, various experts recommend positions for the Los Angeles Rams to address plus a possible target. 
news

Daily Dose: PFF says this prospect is a fit for the Rams

Pro Football Focus identifies an NFL Draft prospect which best addresses a key Los Angeles Rams need and fits what they like to do. 
news

Daily Dose: Free agent needs and targets for the Rams according to NFL.com and PFF

NFL.com identifies the Rams' three biggest needs heading into free agency, while Pro Football Focus suggests a player Los Angeles should target. 
news

Daily Dose: Rams' offseason program dates set

Check out the Los Angeles Rams' key offseason program dates here.
news

Daily Dose: Rams' primary offseason need according to PFF

Pro Football Focus explains what the Los Angeles Rams' first objective should be this offseason.
news

Daily Dose: PFF considers Littleton among most efficient tacklers at linebacker

Pro Football Focus considers Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton one of the most efficient tacklers at his position. 
news

Daily Dose: PFF recognizes Donald again, UCLA RB inspired by Rams

How the Rams served as a source of inspiration for UCLA's Joshua Kelley, plus DT Aaron Donald gets more honors from PFF.
news

Daily Dose: Free agency predictions for the Rams

NFL.com says this free agent should remain with the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Daily Dose: Todd Gurley is a fan of the XFL

Rams running back Todd Gurley joined Chargers running back Melvin Gordon at the L.A. Wildcats' XFL home opener over the weekend. 
news

Daily Dose: Kenny Young hosts first event from his foundation

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Kenny Young made a memorable visit to Grape Street Elementary School. 
Advertising