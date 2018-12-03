Daily Dose: Week 13 Grade

The verdict: NOT AN OVERREACTION. I don't think he'll win it, because Alan Page and Lawrence Taylor are the only two defensive players who ever have, and both were a very long time ago. Mahomes is the clear front-runner, with Drew Brees, Gurley and a handful of other worthy offensive candidates nipping at his heels. But when you watch Donald play, you see a guy doing something no one else can do, doing it at a precipitously high level and doing it in the biggest moments. "Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time spots," Donald said after the game. "That's who I want to be." He is, and it's no disrespect to Mahomes and the other guys in the race to say Donald deserves real consideration.