Daily Dose: Week 5 Predictions

PFF ALL-PRO TEAM

Pro Football Focus named four Rams to its 'First-Quarter All-Pro Team' this week. PFF's team includes three members of the Rams' offense, including third-year quarterback Jared Goff.

QB Jared Goff

"Goff narrowly edges out Mahomes and Drew Brees on the backs of one of the highest-graded performances we've ever seen. He's been lights out throwing down the field, but he actually hasn't been asked to do so that often. The Rams' signal-caller is 8-13 on passes traveling 20-plus yards for a ridiculous 322 yards and five touchdowns."

LT Andrew Whitworth

"The 36-year-old's performance hasn't slipped an inch since coming over to LA last offseason. He's allowed all of one hit and two hurries so far for the highest pass-blocking efficiency of any tackle in the league."

LG Rodger Saffold

"The left side of the Rams' offensive line has been murderous so far and Saffold's hot start is a big reason why. Like Whitworth, Saffold has only allowed one hit and two hurries so far this season while also being tied for the league lead in big-time run blocks."

DT Aaron Donald

"You might get sick of hearing about Donald's dominance from us, but we obviously don't get sick of talking about it. He's simply on a level all by himself right now as a pass-rusher. His 30.4 percent win rate is the highest of any player, regardless of position. The fact that he's doing it on the interior makes it that much more impressive."