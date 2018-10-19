Daily Dose: Week 7 Picks, Gurley Reps Dodgers

"Robert Woodshas been great for fantasy owners this season, but he should get an added bump this week with Cooper Kupp out. Kupp runs 73 percent of his routes from the slot, while Robert Woods has seen only 38.4 percent of his routes from the slot. The expectation is that all the Rams WRs will continue to get mixed into the slot, as both Brandin Cooks and Josh Reynolds run about 28 percent of their routes from the slot. That should lead to a boost in value for Cooks as well, although, with Woods already running more routes from the slot he should be the one that slides in there the most in Kupp's absence. The 'Niners porous secondary is allowing the seventh-most YPG to enemy slot wideouts."