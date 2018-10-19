Daily Dose: Week 7 Picks, Gurley Reps Dodgers

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Friday October 19th about your Los Angeles Rams.
ESPN's WEEK 7 PICKS
ESPN's Nation reporters picks for Week 7 in San Francisco are in, and both Lindsey Thiry and Nick Wagoner are going with the Rams improving to 7-0.
Here's what each reporter had to say about the matchup:
Lindsey Thiry's pick: The Rams feature the top-ranked offense, and Todd Gurley is coming off a 208-yard rushing performance, which will make it difficult for the 49ers to decide whether to focus on stopping the run or the pass? The Rams' defense is still looking to put together a complete performance over the last few weeks after a dominant start, but the unit solved its run-game issues against the Broncos, a trend they expect to continue. Rams 34, 49ers 21
Nick Wagoner's pick: After losing Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers have been in position to win every game they've played, but they haven't been able to win any of them. The difference is a lack of top-end playmakers as compared to many of their opponents. That should again be the case on Sunday, when the star-studded Rams come to town riding the wave of a six-game winning streak against the Niners, who have lost four in a row and 12 straight October games. Kyle Shanahan's familiarity with the Rams and their staff could make it closer than expected, but the Rams' star power will provide enough for the win. Rams 34, 49ers 24
FPI win projection: LAR, 73.3 percent.
For all of Week 7's predictions, click here.
FAVORABLE SLOT MATCHUPS
On Thursday, NFL.com's Mike Florio layed out the best options for fantasy football owners needing a boost from wide receivers in Week 7, specifically from the slot position.
Florio expects WR Robert Woods and the Rams' variety of slot options in WR Cooper Kupp's absence to have a big day against the 49ers.
"Robert Woodshas been great for fantasy owners this season, but he should get an added bump this week with Cooper Kupp out. Kupp runs 73 percent of his routes from the slot, while Robert Woods has seen only 38.4 percent of his routes from the slot. The expectation is that all the Rams WRs will continue to get mixed into the slot, as both Brandin Cooks and Josh Reynolds run about 28 percent of their routes from the slot. That should lead to a boost in value for Cooks as well, although, with Woods already running more routes from the slot he should be the one that slides in there the most in Kupp's absence. The 'Niners porous secondary is allowing the seventh-most YPG to enemy slot wideouts."
To view the entire article, click here.
GURLEY X DODGERS
The Los Angeles Dodgers are one win away from a second-consecutive trip to the World Series, and running back Todd Gurley was repping the club in his Thursday press conference. Gurley wore the Dodgers' third baseman Manny Machado's No. 8 jersey while speaking to the media. Machado was formerly a member of Gurley's hometown team, the Baltimore Orioles.
Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood showed mutual support on Twitter.
The Dodgers will look to win the pennant tonight in Game 6 in Milwaukee. First pitch is slated for 5:39 p.m. PDT.