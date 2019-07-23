Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Daily Dose: Where does Goff rank among 2016 draft picks? 

Jul 23, 2019 at 09:30 AM
Myles Simmons

2016 DRAFT RANKINGS

NFL Media's David Carr revisited the 2016 NFL Draft and he has things going a little differently in the first round.

Of course, the Rams traded up to No. 1 overall to select quarterback Jared Goff back in April of that year. But in Carr's rankings of the top 10 players from that draft, Goff slots in at No. 6.

From the article:

Goff has gotten better and better with each passing year, taking huge leaps in each of Sean McVay's first two seasons as Rams head coach. In 2018, he set career highs in several categories (64.9 completion percentage, 4,688 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns) and helped the Rams string together a 13-3 season that ended in theSuper Bowl. Goff's postseason performance wasn't great, but the continuity on L.A.'s offense will allow him to immediately get back on track in September. With slot receiver Cooper Kupp back in the fold and hopefully a more healthy Todd Gurley, Goff should be headed for another career year.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is No. 1 in Carr's rankings. Notably, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz — who went No. 2 overall that year — slots in at No. 8.

For more of Carr's analysis, check out the full article here.

ALL THE WAY AT NO. 11?

Apparently USA Today's Nate Davis is not a believer in the Rams' chances this season, placing the club at No. 11 in his power rankings with training camps across the league beginning this week.

Free agency was unkind to them in the trenches, and it remains to be seen if RB Todd Gurley's knee is going to flare once season starts. Don't expect another 6-0 run through NFC West, either.

Davis also recently predicted the Rams to go 9-7 in year three under Sean McVay, with the 49ers finishing ahead in the division at 10-6.

Competition seems to be catching up to two-time defending division champs, who need Todd Gurley close to 100% in their bid to shake off the Super Bowl hangover that effects so many outfits that fall just short. And a rude wake-up call is coming with four of first five road contests in Eastern time zone.

YOUR DAILY AARON DONALD

So Aaron Donald will be at Rams training camp for the first time since 2016 later this week, and by the looks of it, he's pretty ready.

Opposing quarterbacks, look out.

