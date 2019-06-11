Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Daily Dose: Which member of the Rams has the most to prove in training camp?

Jun 11, 2019 at 09:35 AM
Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Tuesday, June 11 about your Los Angeles Rams.

THE RAMS' TOP PICKS

The Athletic's Dane Brugler took a team-by-team inventory of each NFL club's top draft picks that remain on the roster. He separated his list into top picks by Day 1 (first round), Day 2 (second and third rounds), and Day 3 (fourth through seventh rounds) of the draft.

For the Rams, Brugler's list starts with the back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year:

Day 1: DL Aaron Donald (No. 13 overall, 2014) "Donald is the best defensive player in the NFL — not much more needs to be said."

Day 2: RT Rob Havenstein (No. 57 overall, 2015) "Although it felt like a reach when he was drafted in the second round, Havenstein has actually outplayed his draft spot. He ranked top-five in the NFL last season in sacks allowed among tackles."

Day 3: LB Samson Ebukam (No. 125 overall, 2017) "The production has been modest (three sacks in 2018), but Ebukam more than held his own as a first-year starter last season. He is probably best suited as a subpackage player, but he has offered terrific value as a non-top-100 draft pick."

For the complete list, click here ($).

PROJECTED TOP ROOKIE BACK

NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt included running back Darrell Henderson as a rookie rusher to watch in 2019. Brandt projects Henderson as the league's No. 4 rookie running back next season, providing support behind running back Todd Gurley as the multi-purpose back he was for three seasons at the University of Memphis.

"At Memphis, Henderson showed he has the quickness to hit the hole, the toughness to run through tacklers and the speed to reach the edge. He doesn't need much room to run and tends to finish forward. He was able to split out wide at times at Memphis, and he showed the ability to make adjustments catching passes out of the backfield. He also owns the second-most rushing yards (3,545) and yards from scrimmage (4,303) in Memphis history." Projected stats: 95 carries, 475 rushing yards, 3 rush TDs, 42 catches.

For the complete list of projected rookie rushers and more on Henderson, click here.

MOST ON THE LINE COME CAMP

Tight end targets have been few and far between for much of head coach Sean McVay's two seasons as the play caller for the Los Angeles offense. But according to Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski, tight end Gerald Everett has a lot to offer as a pass catcher, and tabbed the up and coming third-year contributor as the Rams' player with the most on the line come training camp.

"An expanded, or even starting, role for Everett will provide the Rams with far more scheme flexibility, which should be a priority after the New England Patriots dismantled their previous approach during Super Bowl LIII."

Everett caught 33 passes for 320 yards receiving and three touchdowns in year two.

For each team's player with the most on the line come training camp, click here.

