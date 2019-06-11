Daily Dose: Which member of the Rams has the most to prove in training camp?

THE RAMS' TOP PICKS

The Athletic's Dane Brugler took a team-by-team inventory of each NFL club's top draft picks that remain on the roster. He separated his list into top picks by Day 1 (first round), Day 2 (second and third rounds), and Day 3 (fourth through seventh rounds) of the draft.

For the Rams, Brugler's list starts with the back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year:

Day 1: DL Aaron Donald (No. 13 overall, 2014) "Donald is the best defensive player in the NFL — not much more needs to be said."

Day 2: RT Rob Havenstein (No. 57 overall, 2015) "Although it felt like a reach when he was drafted in the second round, Havenstein has actually outplayed his draft spot. He ranked top-five in the NFL last season in sacks allowed among tackles."

Day 3: LB Samson Ebukam (No. 125 overall, 2017) "The production has been modest (three sacks in 2018), but Ebukam more than held his own as a first-year starter last season. He is probably best suited as a subpackage player, but he has offered terrific value as a non-top-100 draft pick."