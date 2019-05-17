Daily Dose: Which three rookies may make an impact in 2019? 

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Friday, May 17 about your Los Angeles Rams.
THREE ROOKIES WHO CAN HELP IMMEDIATELY
Vinny Bonsignore of The Athletic named three Rams rookies who he believes can make an immediate impact in 2019: defensive lineman Greg Gaines, running back Darrell Henderson, and safety Taylor Rapp. Here's a little of what he had to say on each player and why he's on track to contribute:
Gaines: "[H]e's also a disciplined, unselfish defender who understands roles and assignments and the value of occupying blockers in order to free up other teammates to make plays. And that will be a welcomed addition on a Rams defense that needs to get better against the run."
Henderson: "He was especially effective on outside zone runs — averaging 8.9 yards per carry on those runs — and given that the Rams utilize that run scheme more than any team in the NFL, he offers immediate dependability in that phase of their attack."
Rapp: "His ability in pass coverage and run support and the knack to get to the quarterback on blitzes means Phillips can confidently utilize him in various roles. As a result, he'll have a chance to make plenty of big plays in his first year."
For more on what each rookie brings to the table and how each can make an impact, you can check out Bonsignore's full article by clicking here.
PROJECTED STARTER ANALYSIS
As the Rams gear up for OTAs, NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal took a look at the projected starters around the NFC West. Here are a couple of his biggest takeaways:
— The interior O-line could tell the story of whether Los Angeles' offense stays in peak form under coach Sean McVay. Rams brass believes in the in-house replacements, Joseph Noteboom and Brian Allen, who spent last season on the bench as rookies.
— Eric Weddle was a smart free-agent signing, and second-round rookie Taylor Rapp looks like his eventual successor. The Rams haven't developed much young talent across the defense in recent years, partly because they've been so focused on offense, and partly because they haven't had many draft picks. Sebastian Joseph-Day and John Franklin-Myers are two names to watch on the defensive line.
For more of Rosenthal's analysis, check out his full story here.
HIGH PLAY-ACTION RATE
One of the staples of head coach Sean McVay's offense is play-action. Even though Los Angeles has been using primarily three wide receiver formations over the last two years, the offense still has utilized a lot of singleback formations.
Likely related: According to Pro Football Focus, quarterback Jared Goff had one of the highest play-action rates in the league in 2018. And he excelled on those plays.
GURLEY GOES HOCKEY
Running back Todd Gurley attended his first playoff hockey game in support of the Carolina Hurricanes last night. Gurley starred at Tarboro High School in Tarboro, N.C., becoming a state champion in football and track and field.