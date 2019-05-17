Daily Dose: Which three rookies may make an impact in 2019? 

THREE ROOKIES WHO CAN HELP IMMEDIATELY

Vinny Bonsignore of The Athletic named three Rams rookies who he believes can make an immediate impact in 2019: defensive lineman Greg Gaines, running back Darrell Henderson, and safety Taylor Rapp. Here's a little of what he had to say on each player and why he's on track to contribute:

Gaines: "[H]e's also a disciplined, unselfish defender who understands roles and assignments and the value of occupying blockers in order to free up other teammates to make plays. And that will be a welcomed addition on a Rams defense that needs to get better against the run."

Henderson: "He was especially effective on outside zone runs — averaging 8.9 yards per carry on those runs — and given that the Rams utilize that run scheme more than any team in the NFL, he offers immediate dependability in that phase of their attack."

Rapp: "His ability in pass coverage and run support and the knack to get to the quarterback on blitzes means Phillips can confidently utilize him in various roles. As a result, he'll have a chance to make plenty of big plays in his first year."