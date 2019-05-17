Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Daily Dose: Which three rookies may make an impact in 2019? 

May 17, 2019 at 08:00 AM
Myles Simmons of the Los Angeles Rams at the Agoura Hills Office, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Agoura Hills, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Friday, May 17 about your Los Angeles Rams.

FRIDAY_DD_Web

THREE ROOKIES WHO CAN HELP IMMEDIATELY

Vinny Bonsignore of The Athletic named three Rams rookies who he believes can make an immediate impact in 2019: defensive lineman Greg Gaines, running back Darrell Henderson, and safety Taylor Rapp. Here's a little of what he had to say on each player and why he's on track to contribute:

Gaines: "[H]e's also a disciplined, unselfish defender who understands roles and assignments and the value of occupying blockers in order to free up other teammates to make plays. And that will be a welcomed addition on a Rams defense that needs to get better against the run."

Henderson: "He was especially effective on outside zone runs — averaging 8.9 yards per carry on those runs — and given that the Rams utilize that run scheme more than any team in the NFL, he offers immediate dependability in that phase of their attack."

Rapp: "His ability in pass coverage and run support and the knack to get to the quarterback on blitzes means Phillips can confidently utilize him in various roles. As a result, he'll have a chance to make plenty of big plays in his first year."

For more on what each rookie brings to the table and how each can make an impact, you can check out Bonsignore's full article by clicking here.

PROJECTED STARTER ANALYSIS

As the Rams gear up for OTAs, NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal took a look at the projected starters around the NFC West. Here are a couple of his biggest takeaways:

— The interior O-line could tell the story of whether Los Angeles' offense stays in peak form under coach Sean McVay. Rams brass believes in the in-house replacements, Joseph Noteboom and Brian Allen, who spent last season on the bench as rookies.

— Eric Weddle was a smart free-agent signing, and second-round rookie Taylor Rapp looks like his eventual successor. The Rams haven't developed much young talent across the defense in recent years, partly because they've been so focused on offense, and partly because they haven't had many draft picks. Sebastian Joseph-Day and John Franklin-Myers are two names to watch on the defensive line.

For more of Rosenthal's analysis, check out his full story here.

HIGH PLAY-ACTION RATE

One of the staples of head coach Sean McVay's offense is play-action. Even though Los Angeles has been using primarily three wide receiver formations over the last two years, the offense still has utilized a lot of singleback formations.

Likely related: According to Pro Football Focus, quarterback Jared Goff had one of the highest play-action rates in the league in 2018. And he excelled on those plays.

GURLEY GOES HOCKEY

Running back Todd Gurley attended his first playoff hockey game in support of the Carolina Hurricanes last night. Gurley starred at Tarboro High School in Tarboro, N.C., becoming a state champion in football and track and field.

Related Content

news

Daily Dose: NFL.com identifies Les Snead's best picks as Rams GM

NFL Media's Charley Casserly, former GM of the Washington Redskins and Houston Texans, pinpoints Los Angeles Rams GM Les Snead's best picks, top value pick and tendencies since 2012. 
news

Daily Dose: Michael Brockers talks free agency with Chris Long, Isaac Bruce on his Hall of Fame journey

Defensive lineman Michael Brockers, who will reportedly re-sign with the Rams, joined former teammate Chris Long's podcast to talk free agency and more. Plus, former Ram Isaac Bruce discusses his Hall of Fame journey. 
news

Daily Dose: Remaining Rams' offseason needs, potential target after the first week of free agency

As free agency continues, various experts recommend positions for the Los Angeles Rams to address plus a possible target. 
news

Daily Dose: PFF says this prospect is a fit for the Rams

Pro Football Focus identifies an NFL Draft prospect which best addresses a key Los Angeles Rams need and fits what they like to do. 
news

Daily Dose: Free agent needs and targets for the Rams according to NFL.com and PFF

NFL.com identifies the Rams' three biggest needs heading into free agency, while Pro Football Focus suggests a player Los Angeles should target. 
news

Daily Dose: Rams' offseason program dates set

Check out the Los Angeles Rams' key offseason program dates here.
news

Daily Dose: Rams' primary offseason need according to PFF

Pro Football Focus explains what the Los Angeles Rams' first objective should be this offseason.
news

Daily Dose: PFF considers Littleton among most efficient tacklers at linebacker

Pro Football Focus considers Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton one of the most efficient tacklers at his position. 
news

Daily Dose: PFF recognizes Donald again, UCLA RB inspired by Rams

How the Rams served as a source of inspiration for UCLA's Joshua Kelley, plus DT Aaron Donald gets more honors from PFF.
news

Daily Dose: Free agency predictions for the Rams

NFL.com says this free agent should remain with the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Daily Dose: Todd Gurley is a fan of the XFL

Rams running back Todd Gurley joined Chargers running back Melvin Gordon at the L.A. Wildcats' XFL home opener over the weekend. 
news

Daily Dose: Kenny Young hosts first event from his foundation

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Kenny Young made a memorable visit to Grape Street Elementary School. 
Advertising