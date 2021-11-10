Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Darious Williams: "Felt good to be back out there"

Nov 10, 2021 at 03:16 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – After a 3-game stint on Injured Reserve recovering from ankle injury, Rams cornerback ﻿Darious Williams﻿ made his return last week against the Titans. He was glad to be back.

"I'm getting better daily, every day is just a work in progress," Williams said during a video conference Wednesday. "Obviously in a game, it felt good to be back out there. And then being on IR, I mean, I think it was good, because obviously, it helped get the ankle right. So everything overall, is feeling great."

Williams had three total tackles in his return, but his presence alone was crucial to the ways the Rams defense deployed cornerback Jalen Ramsey. When both Rams head coach Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris indicated Williams' positional flexibility went hand-in-hand with the ability to maximize Ramsey's versatility.

With both Ramsey and Williams in the secondary, the Rams held Titans wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones to a combined nine catches for 77 yards last week.

While Williams was sidelined, the Rams went with a committee approach to replace Williams, with previously seldom-used players like rookie Robert Rochell and veteran Dont'e Deayon among those seeing more snaps during that three-week stretch.

"I'm especially proud of DD because he's had a long time coming," Williams said. "So just to see him out there playing fast, it's great to see obviously, and then when it comes to Scooter, he's a rookie, so any reps he can get, any snaps he can get, I think that's where all that comes from. It's just game reps, maturity in the game, and that's also fun to see. Just seeing him, if he asked me questions, whatever it is just trying to get him ready, but it also provides a lot of depth. Like we don't just have to get out there, it doesn't have to just be me and Jalen, or whatever it is, we also have depth in our room. And I think that says a lot."

It's valuable to have with the bye week approaching and as the Rams gear up for what is effectively the second half of their season. Los Angele ranks 12th in total defense heading into Monday night's game against the 49ers, and Williams likes where the unit and the team as a whole currently stand.

"I think we're right where we want to be," Williams said. "We're still in control of our destiny. Obviously this later half of the season's all the tougher teams, a lot of good competition, but we're right where we want to be. We just take every game one week at a time, and defensively, we obviously know we've got (Matthew Stafford), we've got an offense that's on fire right now. All we got to do is continue to do our job, get teams off the field, get them the ball back."

Related Content

news

Notable Rams-49ers matchups in McVay era

Ahead of their Week 10 matchup, theRams.com looks back on some notable Rams-49ers games that have taken place so far in the Sean McVay era. 
news

First Look: Rams head north for Monday Night Football road game against 49ers

An early preview of Monday Night's Week 10 game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 10

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 10 Monday Night Football matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. 
news

McVay: Jacob Harris out for remainder for season after tearing ACL and MCL against Titans

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides the latest on the injury status of wide receiver Jacob Harris, quarterback Matthew Stafford and outside linebacker Von Miller as the team transitions into Week 10 against the 49ers. 
news

Sean McVay: "I trust the character of this locker room to be able to respond the right way"

The Los Angeles Rams aim to move past their second loss of season the same way they did their first. 
news

Rams se autodestruyen con balones entregados y penalizaciones al caer ante unos Titans oportunistas

Tennessee anota 14 puntos en un lapso de 11 segundos en el segundo periodo tras pases interceptados a Stafford y Los Ángeles ve quebrada su racha ganadora.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Andrew Whitworth, Matthew Stafford and Jordan Fuller react to Week 9 loss to Titans

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and quarterback Matthew Stafford and safety Jordan Fuller's postgame press conferences following their 28-16 loss to the Titans on Sunday Night Football. 
news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Titans 28-16 on Sunday Night Football

Rams saw their four-game win streak snapped with a 28-16 loss to the Titans in Week 9. 
news

Cooper Kupp surpasses 1,000 receiving yards in nine games, becomes franchise leader in receptions through first nine games in single season

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has hit the 1,000 receiving yard mark in in just nine games, putting him in rare company. 
news

Von Miller, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Chris Garrett among inactives for Rams-Titans

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Sunday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans. 
news

Injury Report 11/5: Sebastian Joseph-Day out; Robert Woods, Jalen Ramsey and Ernest Jones questionable but expected to play; Von Miller gametime decision vs. Titans

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday night's Week 9 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans. 
Advertising