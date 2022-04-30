DB Decobie Durant looking to "open up more doors" for other HBCU products after getting drafted

A look at Durant's resume shows he is in a good position to do just that.

The 2021 MEAC Defensive Player of the Year, he joined linebackers Darius Leonard and Joe Thomas and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave as South Carolina State products to win the award.

He also followed some strong examples of defensive back play, modeling his game after Stephon Gilmore and Tyrann Mathieu as well as "a little bit" of Marshon Lattimore.

"I feel like my playing style is just being a gnat to the ball," Durant said. "Whenever the ball is in the air, it's mine and nobody else's. Just being a ball-hawk."

Durant will get a chance to work under one of the best defensive backs in the game in Jalen Ramsey, among a group of other talented defensive backs on the Rams' roster.

While Rams have a spot in the rotation to replace with Darious Williams' departure in free agency this offseason, Durant indicated he's willing to do whatever role is asked of him.