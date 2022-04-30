Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams select DB Decobie Durant with 142nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Apr 30, 2022 at 10:56 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams have selected South Carolina State defensive back Decobie Durant with the 142nd overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

A First-Team Associated Press FCS All-American and the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year, Durant led the Bulldogs with three interceptions and 12 pass breakups while making 12 starts last season. He also collected 38 total tackles.

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams DB Decobie Durant | 2022 NFL Draft

Take a look at photos of newly drafted Los Angeles Rams defensive back Decobie Durant from his time at South Carolina State.

South Carolina State defensive back Decobie Durant (14 ) hold up the defensive player award after the Cricket Celebration Bowl NCAA college football game against Jackson State, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
South Carolina State defensive back Decobie Durant (14 ) hold up the defensive player award after the Cricket Celebration Bowl NCAA college football game against Jackson State, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Durant joins a Rams defensive backs room that currently includes Jalen Ramsey, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Taylor Rapp, Terrell Burgess, David Long Jr., Robert Rochell, Grant Haley and Jake Gervase.

