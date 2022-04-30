Rams select DB Decobie Durant with 142nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams have selected South Carolina State defensive back Decobie Durant with the 142nd overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

A First-Team Associated Press FCS All-American and the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year, Durant led the Bulldogs with three interceptions and 12 pass breakups while making 12 starts last season. He also collected 38 total tackles.