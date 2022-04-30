Logan Bruss already familiar with some of his new Rams teammates

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – When new Rams offensive lineman Logan Bruss arrives in Los Angeles, it will feel like a reunion of sorts – not to mention a dream turned into a reality.
"I was training in L.A. for the combine, and I know a couple guys on the Rams' o-line (David Edwards and Rob Havenstein), and it was good to be around that during that time, during the playoffs and the Super Bowl. It was a lot of fun," Bruss said. "I loved the area, and honestly this is the place I was kind of dreaming of coming to play. It's a dream come true. I'm excited to see some familiar faces there."
Bruss said he had talked to the Rams at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis a little bit, but a lot of times during the pre-draft process it's hard to tell which teams are interested and which aren't.
He thought there was a slight chance, but his surest hint came not from a member of the Rams coaching staff or scouting staff, but those fellow Wisconsin products already on the team.
"I had some conversations with Dave Edwards and Rob, and it was something they said might happen, and for it to happen is obviously crazy, and I'm really excited about it," Bruss said.
With that familiarity established, Bruss will be joining an offensive line room that currently includes Joe Noteboom, Edwards, Brian Allen, and Rob Havenstein, among others, but also lost starting right guard Austin Corbett in free agency. While Bruss is confident he is capable of coming in and playing right away, he will ultimately do whatever's necessary to help the Rams win.
"At the end of the day, I'll do whatever the coaches and the organization asks of me," Bruss said. "I think I'm capable of a lot of things as a football player, and I think that diversity makes me valuable in a lot of ways. I definitely think that's something I can do."
Talking with Edwards and Havenstein, Bruss got an idea of what it would be like to play for the Rams. Now, he'll get the chance to experience it himself.
"In brief conversations I've had with them, it sounds like they both love it a lot," Bruss said. "They both said it would be a great place for me and just told me they really enjoyed it. They said they loved being a Ram. Obviously I trust those guys' judgement, and I'm really excited for it."
Take a look at photos of guard Logan Bruss from his time at Wisconsin.