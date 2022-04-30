Logan Bruss already familiar with some of his new Rams teammates

With that familiarity established, Bruss will be joining an offensive line room that currently includes Joe Noteboom, Edwards, Brian Allen, and Rob Havenstein, among others, but also lost starting right guard Austin Corbett in free agency. While Bruss is confident he is capable of coming in and playing right away, he will ultimately do whatever's necessary to help the Rams win.

"At the end of the day, I'll do whatever the coaches and the organization asks of me," Bruss said. "I think I'm capable of a lot of things as a football player, and I think that diversity makes me valuable in a lot of ways. I definitely think that's something I can do."

Talking with Edwards and Havenstein, Bruss got an idea of what it would be like to play for the Rams. Now, he'll get the chance to experience it himself.