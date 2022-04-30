Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams trade 2023 fifth-round pick to Browns for CB Troy Hill

Apr 30, 2022 at 11:29 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Troy Hill is coming back to Los Angeles, as the Rams on Saturday traded a 2023 fifth-round pick to the Browns in exchange for the cornerback.

Hill rejoins L.A. after spending last season in Cleveland, where he had 49 total tackles, one pass breakup and two sacks in 12 games (four starts). Prior to departing for the Browns in free agency last offseason, he amassed 167 solo tackles, seven interceptions and 29 pass breakups in 71 career games (39 starts) over five seasons with the Rams (2016-2020).

Hill originally joined the Rams as a waiver claim from the Patriots in 2016. He first began his NFL career with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent signee in 2015.

PHOTOS: Rams welcome back CB Troy Hill

Take a look through photos from cornerback Troy Hill's time with the Los Angeles Rams as we welcome him back to the team. The Rams traded a 2023 fifth-round pick to the Browns in exchange for the cornerback.

