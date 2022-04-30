Rams trade 2023 fifth-round pick to Browns for CB Troy Hill

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Troy Hill is coming back to Los Angeles, as the Rams on Saturday traded a 2023 fifth-round pick to the Browns in exchange for the cornerback.

Hill rejoins L.A. after spending last season in Cleveland, where he had 49 total tackles, one pass breakup and two sacks in 12 games (four starts). Prior to departing for the Browns in free agency last offseason, he amassed 167 solo tackles, seven interceptions and 29 pass breakups in 71 career games (39 starts) over five seasons with the Rams (2016-2020).