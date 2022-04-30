Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams select RB Kyren Williams with 164th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Apr 30, 2022 at 12:15 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Rams have selected Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams with the 164th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

A finalist for the Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player in college football), Williams posted 204 carries for 1,002 yards and 14 touchdowns plus 42 receptions for 359 yards and three touchdowns in 12 starts for the Fighting Irish last season.

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams RB Kyren Williams | 2022 NFL Draft

Take a look at photos of newly drafted Los Angeles Rams RB Kyren Williams from his time at Notre Dame.

E_notredame_williams_kyren_6
1 / 14
NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS/NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
E_notredame_williams_kyren_5
2 / 14
NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS/NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
E_notredame_williams_kyren_7
3 / 14
NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS/NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
E_notredame_williams_kyren_10
4 / 14
NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS/NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
E_notredame_williams_kyren_9
5 / 14
NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS/NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
E_notredame_williams_kyren_1
6 / 14
E_notredame_williams_kyren_8
7 / 14
NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS/NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
E_notredame_williams_kyren_2
8 / 14
NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS/NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
E_notredame_williams_kyren_3
9 / 14
NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS/NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
E_notredame_williams_kyren_4
10 / 14
NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS/NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
11 / 14

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
12 / 14

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (37) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
13 / 14

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (37) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams runs with the ball during the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
14 / 14

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams runs with the ball during the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Williams joins a Rams running back room that currently includes Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson Jr., Jake Funk, Xavier Jones and Raymond Calais.

