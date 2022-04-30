Rams select RB Kyren Williams with 164th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Rams have selected Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams with the 164th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

A finalist for the Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player in college football), Williams posted 204 carries for 1,002 yards and 14 touchdowns plus 42 receptions for 359 yards and three touchdowns in 12 starts for the Fighting Irish last season.