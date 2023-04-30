Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

READ: Desjuan Johnson studied Aaron Donald in college. Now he gets to play alongside him in the NFL

Apr 30, 2023 at 03:45 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

SOFI DRAFT LAB – While at Toledo, new Rams defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson would watch film of Aaron Donald because he felt like they shared similar traits.

Now, he'll get the chance to learn from Donald himself in-person after getting drafted by Los Angeles in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

"Now I get to sit next to him and just take notes," Johnson said after being selected. "I'm going to be like a newborn, trying to take as much in, as much skill, as much learning, just try to learn under him to the best of my abilities and apply it on the field."

Johnson had a sense the Rams liked him based on how the pre-draft process went. He said they talked a little bit at the East-West Shrine Bowl and also met on Zoom a couple of times.

"I'll bring the energy, that get-off, that disruption," Johnson said. "Just that positive energy on the sidelines. I bring anything any team is looking for, that's what I bring to the table."

He was also familiar with them from watching them on TV over the last couple of years, mainly because it gave them the chance to watch one of his favorite players – who is now his teammate.

"A great team," Johnson said. "One of my favorite players in the NFL is Aaron Donald, so it's going to be a blessing. God works in mysterious ways, and now I get to soak everything in and learn under Aaron Donald."

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams DL Desjuan Johnson | 2023 NFL Draft

Take a look at photos of new Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson from his time at Toledo.

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson from Toledo | 2023 NFL Draft - Round 7 Pick 259
1 / 8

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson from Toledo | 2023 NFL Draft - Round 7 Pick 259

2 / 8
3 / 8
4 / 8
5 / 8
Daniel Miller/The University of Toledo
6 / 8
7 / 8
Daniel Miller/The University of Toledo
8 / 8
