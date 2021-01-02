Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Despite absences of key players, Rams confident in next men up against Cardinals

Jan 02, 2021 at 08:00 AM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Playing without starting quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive lineman Michael Brockers and leading rusher Darrell Henderson Jr. against the Cardinals?

Not a problem, say their Rams teammates and coaches.

While their presence on Sunday will be missed due to a right thumb injury (Goff), being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list (Kupp and Brockers) and injured reserve (Henderson), there's confidence in those tasked with filling their roles.

"I think the thing that's unfortunate is that guys like Michael and Cooper that are on the COVID list, that have really done everything right – that's what you just realize, that some of these things are out of your control," Rams head coach Sean McVay said during a video conference Thursday. "There are certain things that, not with those two, but maybe people have made decisions that are putting themselves at risk, but both of those guys have epitomized handling things the right way. That's what's really just unfortunate in such a big game and they're two key leaders, but they've been kind of involved from afar and I think their leadership, in their rooms and really with our team in general, has made us feel confident that the next people that will step up will do a nice job, really because of the way they pour into their teammates."

Without Goff, John Wolford will step in and make his first NFL start.

Without Kupp, McVay said it's "possible" Los Angeles could involve its tight ends more on Sunday, but the flexibility of their other top receivers will still allow them to adapt.

"When Cooper went out a couple years ago, you saw Robert Woods be able to have some position flex, Josh Reynolds can play either spot and then, the confidence in Van Jefferson is a good thing," McVay said. "You're never going to replace a player of Cooper's caliber, but we do have capable guys to be able to step in and move around accordingly."

At running back, rookie Cam Akers (ankle) is a game-time decision. Depending on Akers' availability, that could potentially put Malcolm Brown in the lead job on Sunday with rookie Xavier Jones in line for a bigger role.

"Oh man, Xavier, he'll be ready, man," Brown said during a video conference Monday. "He's a guy that's real shifty one-on-one. If it's one-on-one, you can bet on him making a guy miss. That's the type of (skillset) that he brings to the table."

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald said that Michael Brockers is someone "you definitely want out there," but it's up to the rest of the defense "to hold it down while he's gone." Morgan Fox – who has tallied a career-high five sacks and, at 18 total tackles, is one-shy of matching his single-season career high in that category – is expected to step up with Brockers out.

"We know that Fox is going to step up and continue to play at a high level, like you've been doing all year," Donald said. "As far as what we expect is still high expectations from Fox and we know he's going to fill the shoes and do what he got to do as far as being productive and helping us win this game."

PHOTOS: Rams hold final regular-season practice of 2020

The Los Angeles Rams were out on the practice field on Thursday for the final regular season practice of 2020.

E_TOWL1361
1 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2437
2 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1319
3 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2475
4 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2370
5 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2392
6 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2337
7 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2413
8 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2383
9 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2355
10 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1749
11 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1707
12 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1720
13 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1738
14 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1688
15 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1662
16 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1629
17 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1661
18 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1441
19 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1618
20 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1515
21 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1677
22 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1665
23 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1613
24 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1579
25 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1557
26 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1326
27 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1544
28 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2366
29 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1310
30 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1512
31 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1535
32 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1530
33 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1316
34 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1521
35 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1537
36 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1517
37 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1404
38 / 38
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

