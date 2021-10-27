Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Dont'e Deayon discusses being promoted to the 53-man roster, how his 2021 season is going & more on Rams Revealed

Oct 27, 2021 at 09:25 AM
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

On a roster full of strong characters, cornerback ﻿Dont'e Deayon﻿ might be the biggest personality of them all.

Now he's getting his biggest NFL opportunity.

The 27-year old has played more than 60 snaps in each of the Rams last two wins, at New York and versus Detroit. According to Pro Football Focus, he's graded out quite well, with a 2021 coverage grade of 74.8 to this juncture – good for 20th among his peers (minimum 75 coverage snaps).

As for how he evaluates his own performance?

"Pretty decent so far," Deayon told us on the latest Rams Revealed podcast. "You know, just getting out there, being able to fly around and really showcase my talents in a game setting now, versus it being preseason or practice. Like you said, I feel like this is my biggest opportunity, and I'm really excited for it and just ready to make the most of it."

The Rialto, CA native thrived at Boise State and entered the league with the Giants as an undrafted free agent. He saw limited action as a call-up during the 2017 and 2018 campaigns before the Rams had the opportunity to sign him to their practice squad just before their run to the NFC Championship.

With both organizations, Deayon has been repeatedly waived, re-signed, promoted and released. But with ﻿Darious Williams﻿ on injured reserve for a span of three games, Deayon is getting the most consistent work of his professional career, and he'd like to stick around for more than just another week.

"I want nothing else," he said with an infectious laugh that's always at the ready. "Going through that process… of being waived those times after preseason… now we're in the regular season, like, it's go time. Either you're contributing to a team winning a Super Bowl or you're not. And that's my goal is to do whatever I can to help this team – contribute to make it to the playoffs and win a Super Bowl."

Also in this episode, we discuss his roots in the Inland Empire, the Good Eatz cause that's close to his heart, and his Hard Knocks stardom.

Rams Revealed with Dont'e Deayon is available on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube each week.

