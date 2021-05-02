Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Earnest Brown IV "happiest man alive" after getting drafted by Rams

May 01, 2021 at 08:09 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Anyone who interacted with ﻿Earnest Brown IV﻿ on Saturday could sense the palpable excitement he had about beginning his NFL career with the Rams.

Fans heard it listening to audio of the phone calls from general manager Les Snead, head coach Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris shared on the team's Twitter account. Media members saw it with the big smile flashed across his face during his post-selection video conference. His sister, mom, brother-in-law, two groups of family friends and niece and nephews who joined him for the big day most certainly felt it through presumed hugs and high-fives they shared with the 6-foot-4 1/2, 270-pound Northwestern defensive lineman.

"I'm the happiest man alive right now," Brown said. "You have no idea right now."

Joining the NFL's reigning top-ranked defense and teaming up with reining NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald in itself is rewarded for any prospect. Even more so, though, for Brown, especially when taking his journey into account.

Brown did not become a starter for Northwestern until his senior season in 2020, spend those first three seasons as a reserve. He was one of 13 true freshman to see action for the Wildcats in 2017, appeared in 14 games as a sophomore in 2018, then was limited six games due to injuries as a junior in 2019.

It wasn't for a lack of effort. He had 22 total tackles, including 7.5 for loss (tied for second-most on the team) and four sacks (second-most) in 2018. But with other talented defensive linemen around him those first two seasons, he realized early on he would have to wait his turner. Getting stronger also helped, while the injury only motivated him more to capitalize when the opportunity finally came.

"Freshman year, I was a young pup, of course, 18 coming out at 255 (pounds)," Brown said. "I played almost every single game except for one, I played like five snaps a game. Then going into sophomore year, I was a little lighter. I was about 250 and (defensive end) Joe Gaziano, who is now with the Chargers, great player, led the team in sacks and was starting over me, and we had (defensive lineman) Samdup (Miller), another great one that is going in next year, he came back from injury. Had that happen, was great on my last stretch, my last half of the season. And then junior year came in and I was 270, gained a couple pounds and felt the best at that weight. I was stopped shortly because of injury, my pectoral injury, but then motivation happened, and my senior year came, I started and that's what happened."

The Rams took notice. During the pre-draft process, Brown said he talked with defensive line coach and run game coordinator Eric Henderson "almost every week."

"We just kept in good contact, probably the best relationship out of everybody and I appreciate him for believing in me," Brown said. "I appreciate the Rams for believing me and I will put forth the work every single day when I get to the Rams' facility."

Brown would mention being the "happiest man alive" twice more during his video conference, though no one could blame him if it happened with greater frequency. And if his attitude and background wasn't enough of an indication, he's ready to get to work.

"Like I said, I'm going to say this the whole day, the happiest man alive," Brown said. "Y'all had, well now I can say we, we had the best defense the last year, coming up and I can just put some more on that as well and learn after some defensive linemen from the Rams, it's the best feeling in the world, especially (playing alongside) Aaron Donald."

Related Links

PHOTOS: Meet DL Earnest Brown IV

Take a look at photos of defensive lineman Earnest Brown IV from his time at Northwestern.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) is pulled down by Northwestern defensive end Earnest Brown IV (99) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
1 / 22

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) is pulled down by Northwestern defensive end Earnest Brown IV (99) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Northwestern University Football against Maryland Oct 24, 2020 in Evanston, Ill.
2 / 22

Northwestern University Football against Maryland Oct 24, 2020 in Evanston, Ill.

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Northwestern's Earnest Brown IV, participates in the school's Pro Day football workout for NFL scouts Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
3 / 22

Northwestern's Earnest Brown IV, participates in the school's Pro Day football workout for NFL scouts Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Northwestern University Football against Illinois December 12, 2020 in Evanston, Ill
4 / 22

Northwestern University Football against Illinois December 12, 2020 in Evanston, Ill

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Ohio State running back Trey Sermon (8) runs with the ball past Northwestern defensive end Earnest Brown IV (99) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
5 / 22

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon (8) runs with the ball past Northwestern defensive end Earnest Brown IV (99) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Northwestern's Earnest Brown IV runs in the 40 yard-dash during the school's Pro Day football workout for NFL scouts Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
6 / 22

Northwestern's Earnest Brown IV runs in the 40 yard-dash during the school's Pro Day football workout for NFL scouts Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Northwestern's Earnest Brown IV tries to block Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
7 / 22

Northwestern's Earnest Brown IV tries to block Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Northwestern University Football in Citrus Bowl 2021 in Orlando, FL January 1, 2021 at Camping World Stadium against Auburn University
8 / 22

Northwestern University Football in Citrus Bowl 2021 in Orlando, FL January 1, 2021 at Camping World Stadium against Auburn University

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2021
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) escapes pressure from Northwestern defensive end Earnest Brown IV during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
9 / 22

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) escapes pressure from Northwestern defensive end Earnest Brown IV during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Northwestern University Football in Citrus Bowl 2021 in Orlando, FL January 1, 2021 at Camping World Stadium against Auburn University
10 / 22

Northwestern University Football in Citrus Bowl 2021 in Orlando, FL January 1, 2021 at Camping World Stadium against Auburn University

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2021
Northwestern defensive end Earnest Brown IV recovers an Auburn fumble during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Northwestern beat Auburn 35-19. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
11 / 22

Northwestern defensive end Earnest Brown IV recovers an Auburn fumble during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Northwestern beat Auburn 35-19. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Northwestern University Football against Iowa October 31, 2020 in Iowa City, IA in Kinnick Stadium.
12 / 22

Northwestern University Football against Iowa October 31, 2020 in Iowa City, IA in Kinnick Stadium.

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Northwestern University Football against Illinois December 12, 2020 in Evanston, Ill
13 / 22

Northwestern University Football against Illinois December 12, 2020 in Evanston, Ill

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Northwestern University Football in Citrus Bowl 2021 in Orlando, FL January 1, 2021 at Camping World Stadium against Auburn University
14 / 22

Northwestern University Football in Citrus Bowl 2021 in Orlando, FL January 1, 2021 at Camping World Stadium against Auburn University

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2021
Northwestern University Football in Citrus Bowl 2021 in Orlando, FL January 1, 2021 at Camping World Stadium against Auburn University
15 / 22

Northwestern University Football in Citrus Bowl 2021 in Orlando, FL January 1, 2021 at Camping World Stadium against Auburn University

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2021
Northwestern University Football against Maryland Oct 24, 2020 in Evanston, Ill.
16 / 22

Northwestern University Football against Maryland Oct 24, 2020 in Evanston, Ill.

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Northwestern University Football against Iowa October 31, 2020 in Iowa City, IA in Kinnick Stadium.
17 / 22

Northwestern University Football against Iowa October 31, 2020 in Iowa City, IA in Kinnick Stadium.

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Northwestern University Football against Nebraska November 7, 2020 in Evanston, Ill
18 / 22

Northwestern University Football against Nebraska November 7, 2020 in Evanston, Ill

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Northwestern University football against Michigan State November 28, 2020 in East Lansing, MI
19 / 22

Northwestern University football against Michigan State November 28, 2020 in East Lansing, MI

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Northwestern University football against Michigan State November 28, 2020 in East Lansing, MI
20 / 22

Northwestern University football against Michigan State November 28, 2020 in East Lansing, MI

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Northwestern University Football against Iowa October 31, 2020 in Iowa City, IA in Kinnick Stadium.
21 / 22

Northwestern University Football against Iowa October 31, 2020 in Iowa City, IA in Kinnick Stadium.

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Northwestern University Football against Purdue November 14, 2020 in West Lafayette, Ind.
22 / 22

Northwestern University Football against Purdue November 14, 2020 in West Lafayette, Ind.

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
2021-draft-page-tile

Related Content

news

Chris Garrett bringing "relentless" approach to Rams defense

A relentless effort has taken outside linebacker Chris Garrett from Division II to the NFL. 
news

Ben Skowronek's physicality fits right in with Rams receivers

A self-described "tough, physical and reliable" player, new Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek aligns well with the standard established by his Los Angeles teammates. 
news

Jake Funk's faith rewarded with phone call from Rams

No stranger to resiliency, new Rams running back Jake Funk never lost faith that would be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. 
news

Rams agree to terms with nine undrafted free agents

The Los Angeles Rams agreed to terms with nine undrafted free agents following the 2021 NFL Draft
news

Top takeaways from Sean McVay and Les Snead's 2021 NFL Draft post-Day 3 press conference

Here's what we learned from Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead's joint video conference at the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft. 
news

Jacob Harris eager to provide value to Rams offense and special teams

New Rams tight end Jacob Harris wants to fulfill multiple roles for the team. 
news

Rams select OLB Chris Garrett with 252nd pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Concordia-St. Paul outside linebacker Chris Garrett with the 252nd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. 
news

Rams select WR Ben Skowronek with 249th pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek with the 249th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. 
news

Rams select RB Jake Funk with 233rd pick

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Maryland running back Jake Funk with the 233rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Robert Rochell takes pride in versatility

New Rams cornerback Robert Rochell brings a multi-faceted skillset to Los Angeles' secondary. 
news

Bobby Brown III excited to learn from Aaron Donald

New Rams defensive tackle Bobby Brown III is going to soak up as much knowledge as he can from defensive lineman Aaron Donald. 
Advertising