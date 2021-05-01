Jacob Harris eager to provide value to Rams offense and special teams

The pivotal decision laid the foundation for playing safety, quarterback, kick returner and other positions that senior season of high school ball before eventually settling on wide receiver as he embarked on a college football career. Collectively, it creates a diverse skillset that he's looking forward to using to help the Rams' offense and special teams.

Many of Harris' online draft evaluations list him as a wide receiver, but when selected he was given the designation of tight end. Regardless of position, though, this much was clear: At the University of Central Florida, he was an athletic, big-bodied target capable of making plays in the passing game.

"Who knows (what I'll play for the Rams)," Harris said. "I'm open to playing and being used wherever I'm needed and that's just kind of my mindset going into this – wherever I'm needed to play, whether that's receiver, tight end, I'm open to doing that and diving in."

He also has a similar flexibility toward his potential usage on special teams. During his time at Central Florida, the 6-foot-5, 219-pound Harris said he started on punt and kickoff coverage as well as the Knights' punt return and kickoff return blocking units. Rams general manager Les Snead said in his post-Day 3 video conference that Harris was the No. 1-ranked special teams player on their board in terms of coverage.

"So I've got experience in both of those areas and I feel like I'm ready to just utilize those at the next level," Harris said.

He also spoke with Rams special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis during the pre-draft process and is looking forward to the chance to contribute in that phase.