Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Jacob Harris eager to provide value to Rams offense and special teams

May 01, 2021 at 04:55 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

﻿Jacob Harris﻿ seemed destined to play soccer.

He had played the sport for many years growing up, traveling every weekend for tournaments and games across the state of Florida, as well as to Colorado and North Carolina. Then, during the summer before his senior year, his good friend Wyatt Wilson convinced him he should try out for the football team.

"I did it and just from there it took off," Harris said during a video conference with reporters after being drafted 141st overall. "I never looked back and I've got to say my heart was just fully invested in football from that point on. I was pretty much done with soccer at that point."

The pivotal decision laid the foundation for playing safety, quarterback, kick returner and other positions that senior season of high school ball before eventually settling on wide receiver as he embarked on a college football career. Collectively, it creates a diverse skillset that he's looking forward to using to help the Rams' offense and special teams.

Many of Harris' online draft evaluations list him as a wide receiver, but when selected he was given the designation of tight end. Regardless of position, though, this much was clear: At the University of Central Florida, he was an athletic, big-bodied target capable of making plays in the passing game.

"Who knows (what I'll play for the Rams)," Harris said. "I'm open to playing and being used wherever I'm needed and that's just kind of my mindset going into this – wherever I'm needed to play, whether that's receiver, tight end, I'm open to doing that and diving in."

He also has a similar flexibility toward his potential usage on special teams. During his time at Central Florida, the 6-foot-5, 219-pound Harris said he started on punt and kickoff coverage as well as the Knights' punt return and kickoff return blocking units. Rams general manager Les Snead said in his post-Day 3 video conference that Harris was the No. 1-ranked special teams player on their board in terms of coverage.

"So I've got experience in both of those areas and I feel like I'm ready to just utilize those at the next level," Harris said.

He also spoke with Rams special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis during the pre-draft process and is looking forward to the chance to contribute in that phase.

"That's one thing that I think I'm most excited about in the league, is getting the opportunity to get back out there on special teams, especially those cover teams," Harris said. "I really enjoy it and I'd go in there with a full heart."

Related Links

PHOTOS: Meet TE Jacob Harris

Take a look at photos of tight end Jacob Harris from his time at Central Florida.

Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris (87) runs against East Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
1 / 12

Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris (87) runs against East Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
E_ucf_harris_jacob_2
2 / 12
E_ucf_harris_jacob_1_1
3 / 12
Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris (87) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Tulsa, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
4 / 12

Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris (87) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Tulsa, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
E_ucf_harris_jacob_3
5 / 12
E_ucf_harris_jacob_1
6 / 12
Central Florida wide receiver Jaylon Robinson, right, celebrates his 10-yard touchdown on a pass play against Cincinnati with teammate wide receiver Jacob Harris during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
7 / 12

Central Florida wide receiver Jaylon Robinson, right, celebrates his 10-yard touchdown on a pass play against Cincinnati with teammate wide receiver Jacob Harris during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris (87) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Tulsa cornerback Akayleb Evans (26) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
8 / 12

Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris (87) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Tulsa cornerback Akayleb Evans (26) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
East Carolina defensive back Malik Fleming (4) grabs Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris (87) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
9 / 12

East Carolina defensive back Malik Fleming (4) grabs Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris (87) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris (87) runs against East Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
10 / 12

Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris (87) runs against East Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris, left, tries to catch a pass while East Carolina defensive back Malik Fleming defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. The pass fell incomplete. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
11 / 12

Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris, left, tries to catch a pass while East Carolina defensive back Malik Fleming defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. The pass fell incomplete. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris, left, makes a 40-yard reception in front of Stanford safety Malik Antoine (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
12 / 12

Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris, left, makes a 40-yard reception in front of Stanford safety Malik Antoine (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
2021-draft-page-tile

Related Content

news

Rams agree to terms with nine undrafted free agents

The Los Angeles Rams agreed to terms with nine undrafted free agents following the 2021 NFL Draft
news

Top takeaways from Sean McVay and Les Snead's 2021 NFL Draft post-Day 3 press conference

Here's what we learned from Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead's joint video conference at the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft. 
news

Rams select OLB Chris Garrett with 252nd pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Concordia-St. Paul outside linebacker Chris Garrett with the 252nd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. 
news

Rams select WR Ben Skowronek with 249th pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek with the 249th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. 
news

Rams select RB Jake Funk with 233rd pick

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Maryland running back Jake Funk with the 233rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Robert Rochell takes pride in versatility

New Rams cornerback Robert Rochell brings a multi-faceted skillset to Los Angeles' secondary. 
news

Bobby Brown III excited to learn from Aaron Donald

New Rams defensive tackle Bobby Brown III is going to soak up as much knowledge as he can from defensive lineman Aaron Donald. 
news

Rams select DL Earnest Brown IV with 174th pick

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Northwestern defensive lineman Earnest Brown IV with the 174th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Rams trade 170th pick to Texans

The Los Angeles Rams have traded the 170th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to the Houston Texans. 
news

Rams select TE Jacob Harris with 141st pick

The Los Angeles Rams have selected University of Central Florida tight end Jacob Harris with the 141st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. 
news

Rams select CB Robert Rochell with 130th pick

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Central Arkansas cornerback Robert Rochell with the 130th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Advertising