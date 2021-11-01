Ernest Jones makes most of first NFL start

HOUSTON – Of course ﻿Ernest Jones﻿ was going to be ready. Why wouldn't he be?

Though the Rams rookie linebacker had primarily contributed on special teams and not played much on defense through the first seven weeks of the season, he still prepared each week as if he was a starter.

Six days after the Rams traded linebacker Kenny Young to the Broncos, Jones was one – and thanks to that mindset, he didn't miss a beat, tallying a team-high nine total tackles, snagging the first interception of his NFL career, registering half of a sack and breaking up a pass in Los Angeles' 38-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

"It was just kind of everything that I've been wanting," Jones said. "I've been wanting to get a bigger role for this team and help us out, so when the news came out about trading Kenny, of course I wanted to be there for him, but I also knew the season wasn't going to end, (that) there are vet guys in that locker room who are depending on me to come in and, if not elevate our play, just keep it the same and not us bring down."

Suffice to say, there was no drop-off.

Jones returned his first interception 19 yards to the Houston 12-yard line midway the second quarter, eventually leading to a 2-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford to wide receiver Robert Woods that gave the Rams a 17-0 lead.