Game Recap: Rams extend win streak to four games with 38-22 victory over Texans in Houston

HOUSTON – The Rams (7-1) reached a season-best four-game win streak with their 38-22 victory over the Texans (1-7) on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

Making his first NFL start, Rams rookie linebacker ﻿Ernest Jones﻿ snagged the first interception of his NFL career, a takeaway that set up a Los Angeles touchdown. Defensive lineman ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ had his first multi-sack game of the season with 1.5, while outside linebacker ﻿Leonard Floyd﻿had his second with 2.0.

On offense, quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ completed 21 of 32 pass attempts for 305 yards and three touchdowns – one to running back ﻿Darrell Henderson Jr.﻿, one to wide receiver ﻿Robert Woods﻿ and one to wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ – before being pulled after the third quarter. Kupp posted a team-high seven catches for 115 yards in addition to that touchdown, while Henderson posted 14 carries for 90 yards and one rushing touchdown in addition to his receiving score. Woods collected three catches for 35 yards, and also rushed for a 16-yard touchdown.

Here is the complete game recap: