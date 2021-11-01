Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Greg Gaines, Ernest Jones, Matthew Stafford and Robert Woods react to Week 8 win over Texans

Oct 31, 2021 at 06:13 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

HOUSTON – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Greg Gaines﻿, linebacker Ernest Jones﻿, quarterback﻿Matthew Stafford﻿and wide receiver Robert Woods each held press conferences following their 38-22 win over the Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium, discussing Jones' performance, their thoughts on the team after eight games, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"I thought it was really good complementary football to be at a point where you're up 38-nothing." – McVay

  • The Rams jumped out to 24-0 halftime lead that eventually grew to 38-0 by the end of the third quarter, leading to them pulling most of their starters at the start of the fourth.
  • While the Rams offense put up 38 points, the Rams defense held the Texans offense to 77 total yards of offense through the third quarter.

"I feel like I just prepared like any other week. I've been ready for this." – Gaines

  • With defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day missing Sunday's game due to a pec injury, Gaines was the next man up and started in his place.
  • Gaines had four total tackles, half of a sack and one QB hit in the Rams' win.

Related Links

"Oh man, it felt great. Definitely wasn't expecting that, but just being able to do stuff for my team and put us in position to play pretty good was something I looked forward to and I was happy with." – Jones

  • In his first NFL start, Jones received a game ball after finishing as the Rams' leading tackler (nine total) and grabbing his first interception of his career.
  • As for what he specifically needs work on coming out of this game, Jones said "everything. I'm ready to get back and watch it."

"We were able to lean on them in the run game, and then when it was time to pass, those guys kept me clean, which was a great." – Stafford

  • Darrell Henderson Jr. and Sony Michel were impactful in multiple ways for the Rams offense, accounting for 132 of the team's 165 rushing yards on the ground and also keeping the Texans' pressures off Stafford.
  • Henderson had 14 carries for 90 yards and one touchdown, with Michel adding nine for 42.

"A playmaker. Just getting his opportunities, being able to just get involved in this offense." – Woods

  • Van Jefferson's 68-yard catch in the third quarter of Sunday's game is what the Rams want in their offense when it comes generating explosive plays, according to Woods.
  • Not only does it give them the vertical element they want, it also opens things up underdeath in the passing game – combined, they keep the Rams' offense and passing game "dangerous," Woods said.

Related Content

news

Ernest Jones makes most of first NFL start

Rookie linebacker Ernest Jones took on a bigger role in Week 8 and delivered a standout performance in the Rams' 38-22 win over the Texans. 
news

Sean McVay becomes second-fastest Rams head coach to reach 50 career regular season wins

Rams head coach Sean McVay reached an impressive franchise milestone in the team's win over the Texans on Sunday. 
news

Game Recap: Rams extend win streak to four games with 38-22 victory over Texans in Houston

The Rams move to 7-1 on the season with a 38-22 win over the Texans on the road.
news

Jordan Fuller, Robert Rochell and Jalen Ramsey active; Bryce Perkins, Chris Garrett, and Brycen Hopkins among inactives for Rams-Texans

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Sunday's Week 8 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Texans

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 8 game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium, powered by The Wallace Firm.
news

Con ausencias notables, los Rams visitan Houston en busca de empatar el liderato de su división

Matthew Stafford intentará derrotar a los Texans por primera vez y conducir a Los Ángeles a su cuarta victoria consecutiva
news

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Texans in Week 8

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media on Sunday's Week 8 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans.
news

A longtime key piece to Rams special teams, Nick Scott capitalizing on opportunities with defense

Rams safety Nick Scott has come away with two game-clinching interceptions in the last three weeks, contributing more on defense after primarily contributing on special teams in his first two seasons.
news

Injury Report 10/29: Andrew Whitworth, Sebastian Joseph-Day and DeSean Jackson out; Jordan Fuller and Robert Rochell questionable for Week 8 at Texans

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 8 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
news

McVay confirms Rams allowing DeSean Jackson to explore trade options; Jackson won't play against Texans

Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Friday that they are allowing wide receiver DeSean Jackson to seek trade options for himself; as a result, Jackson will not play against the Texans on Sunday.
news

Week 8 Preview: Offense rolling, defense opportunistic as Rams head to Houston to take on Texans

In this week's game preview, J.B. Long details how the Rams will look to continue their success in the vertical passing game, what to expect from a Rams' running game that had a season-low 47 yards last week, and how a stout Texans' defensive line will try and disrupt and slow down a red hot Matthew Stafford.
Advertising