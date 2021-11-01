From the Podium: Sean McVay, Greg Gaines, Ernest Jones, Matthew Stafford and Robert Woods react to Week 8 win over Texans

HOUSTON – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Greg Gaines﻿, linebacker Ernest Jones﻿, quarterback﻿Matthew Stafford﻿and wide receiver Robert Woods each held press conferences following their 38-22 win over the Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium, discussing Jones' performance, their thoughts on the team after eight games, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"I thought it was really good complementary football to be at a point where you're up 38-nothing." – McVay