From the Podium: Sean McVay, Greg Gaines, Ernest Jones, Matthew Stafford and Robert Woods react to Week 8 win over Texans

HOUSTON – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Greg Gaines, linebacker Ernest Jones, quarterbackMatthew Staffordand wide receiver Robert Woods each held press conferences following their 38-22 win over the Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium, discussing Jones' performance, their thoughts on the team after eight games, and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"I thought it was really good complementary football to be at a point where you're up 38-nothing." – McVay
- The Rams jumped out to 24-0 halftime lead that eventually grew to 38-0 by the end of the third quarter, leading to them pulling most of their starters at the start of the fourth.
- While the Rams offense put up 38 points, the Rams defense held the Texans offense to 77 total yards of offense through the third quarter.
"I feel like I just prepared like any other week. I've been ready for this." – Gaines
- With defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day missing Sunday's game due to a pec injury, Gaines was the next man up and started in his place.
- Gaines had four total tackles, half of a sack and one QB hit in the Rams' win.
"Oh man, it felt great. Definitely wasn't expecting that, but just being able to do stuff for my team and put us in position to play pretty good was something I looked forward to and I was happy with." – Jones
- In his first NFL start, Jones received a game ball after finishing as the Rams' leading tackler (nine total) and grabbing his first interception of his career.
- As for what he specifically needs work on coming out of this game, Jones said "everything. I'm ready to get back and watch it."
"We were able to lean on them in the run game, and then when it was time to pass, those guys kept me clean, which was a great." – Stafford
- Darrell Henderson Jr. and Sony Michel were impactful in multiple ways for the Rams offense, accounting for 132 of the team's 165 rushing yards on the ground and also keeping the Texans' pressures off Stafford.
- Henderson had 14 carries for 90 yards and one touchdown, with Michel adding nine for 42.
"A playmaker. Just getting his opportunities, being able to just get involved in this offense." – Woods
- Van Jefferson's 68-yard catch in the third quarter of Sunday's game is what the Rams want in their offense when it comes generating explosive plays, according to Woods.
- Not only does it give them the vertical element they want, it also opens things up underdeath in the passing game – combined, they keep the Rams' offense and passing game "dangerous," Woods said.