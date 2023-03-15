Rams tender exclusive rights free agents Michael Hoecht, Shaun Jolly and Christian Rozeboom

Hoecht, 25, began the year with the defensive line before transitioning to outside linebacker as Los Angeles dealt with attrition due to departures there. Hoecht made his debut at edge in Week 12, and from that point on, he generated 23 of his 24 pressures, according to TruMedia. All told, his 24 pressures were third-most on the Rams' defense, behind Leonard Floyd's 54 and Aaron Donald's 40.

Jolly, 24, was signed by the Rams off the Browns' practice squad in late September 2022. The cornerback appeared in two games but did not record any stats.

Rozeboom, a 26-year-old linebacker, played in all 17 games last season, making eight total tackles.