Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams tender exclusive rights free agents Michael Hoecht, Shaun Jolly and Christian Rozeboom

Mar 15, 2023 at 10:14 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, California – The Rams have tendered exclusive rights free agents Michael Hoecht, Shaun Jolly and Christian Rozeboom.

230315_Tenders_16x9

Hoecht, 25, began the year with the defensive line before transitioning to outside linebacker as Los Angeles dealt with attrition due to departures there. Hoecht made his debut at edge in Week 12, and from that point on, he generated 23 of his 24 pressures, according to TruMedia. All told, his 24 pressures were third-most on the Rams' defense, behind Leonard Floyd's 54 and Aaron Donald's 40.

Jolly, 24, was signed by the Rams off the Browns' practice squad in late September 2022. The cornerback appeared in two games but did not record any stats.

Rozeboom, a 26-year-old linebacker, played in all 17 games last season, making eight total tackles.

An exclusive rights free agent is any player with less than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.

2023-free-agency-tracker-16x9

Related Content

news

Rams trade Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins

The Los Angeles Rams have traded defensive back Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins.

news

Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Latest projections heading into free agency

Here's what experts are predicting for the Los Angeles Rams' 2023 NFL Draft picks ahead of the start of free agency.

news

Rams' 2023 NFL Draft picks set

The Los Angeles Rams' 2023 NFL Draft picks are set. Here's their current allotment.

news

Rams release Leonard Floyd

The Los Angeles Rams have released outside linebacker Leonard Floyd.

news

Top takeaways from Rams HC Sean McVay's pre-free agency press conference: Decision to return, potential roster moves, and more

What we learned from Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay's press conference held ahead of the start of 2023 NFL free agency.

news

Rams finalize 2023 coaching staff

Rams head coach Sean McVay has finalized his 2023 coaching staff. Here's more on their titles and roles.

news

Rams awarded four compensatory picks in 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have received four compensatory picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Post-combine projections for Los Angeles feature tight end, linebacker, edge and offensive line options

Examining the latest expert projections for who the Los Angeles Rams will select in the 2023 NFL Draft following last week's NFL Scouting Combine.

news

Rams, linebacker Bobby Wagner mutually agree to part ways

The Los Angeles Rams and linebacker Bobby Wagner have mutually agreed to part ways.

news

Where Are They Now? Former Pro Bowler & Rams wide receiver Henry Ellard

Former Rams Pro Bowl wide receiver Henry Ellard looks back at an NFL career that spanned 16 seasons and recalls how a temporary coaching stint developed into a fulfilling second career.

news

Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Latest projections ahead of NFL Scouting Combine

Here's what experts are predicting for the Rams' 2023 NFL Draft picks as the combine gets underway this week.

Advertising