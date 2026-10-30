Finding their rhythm, the Rams turn their focus to the Chargers in Week 8 | Game Preview

Deadline NFC

As you've surely seen, a few contenders made splashes this week, moving well ahead of the NFL trade deadline to bolster their chances.

First, division rivals raided Indianapolis, as San Francisco reunited with defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and Seattle fortified up front with guard Quenton Nelson. Then, Chicago made waves by trading multiple first round picks to Tennessee for defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

It's enough to make a Rams fan envious. But don't expect LA to overreact.

"Based on our situation, the good thing for us is... hopefully some of those trades will be guys getting back from injury that haven't played for us. That's the way that we look at it," said Sean McVay, referring to the Rams standing pat (so far).

His point is that LA already made their moves in the spring, trading future capital for McDuffie and Garrett. Getting an All-Pro corner back this week, and hopefully the reigning sack king back soon, should make it feel like the Rams won the NFL trade deadline. Especially if Ferguson, Kobie Turner, and Davante Adams can make it back for a playoff push.

Notable And Quotable

If there were any nits to pick with the win in Las Vegas, they'd be a lack of explosive plays offensively and no takeaways defensively (more on this in a moment).

"I thought we did a great job of taking what the defense (gave us)," offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase reflected on Thursday. "I think there's a fine line of when you are attacking downfield, what opportunities that the defense is giving you versus what you should take to stay on track… There are some games where we have to create explosives. There are some games, like the last one, where your biggest gain is 17 yards. You felt like you were pretty efficient all day and felt like you stayed on track and stayed ahead of the sticks throughout the course of the day, so every game is a little bit different."

To that point, Matthew Stafford completed 79 percent of his throws last Sunday, his highest as a Ram. Lately, his average depth of target has been very modest. According to Next Gen Stats, he's averaging under five air yards per attempt in the two most recent contests, after he had not done so once in his prior 23 outings. Nonetheless, Stafford has completed at least 70 percent of his throws in 3 straight games, tied for the second longest streak of his career.

Meantime, the Rams finally reached double-digit sacks on the season with a couple late stops on Kirk Cousins. Still, LA ranks near the bottom of the NFL in sacks (10) and takeaways (6). Now, it's important to point out that fourth down stops are effectively takeaways, and I would argue, should be counted as such! Rams' opponents have failed on fourth down seven times already this season. That's an extra turnover per game. The Raiders went two-of-five in Week 7.

Next up, the Chargers have an NFL-worst 15 giveaways, in large part because Justin Herbert is the only quarterback with an interception in every game. In a related matter, given all their offensive line issues, it's no surprise the Chargers' 81 sacks allowed since the start of last season are tied for the most in football.

"I didn't come back to try to earn individual accolades or anything. I did that, accomplished that. It doesn't excite me," future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald said on Thursday, as he's still without a sack after five appearances (though he did have one wiped away due to a penalty against Buffalo). That's the longest streak within a season in his career. He has been double teamed at his highest rate (76 percent) since double teams were first tracked in 2017, per ESPN Analytics."The only thing that excites me is winning so I'm just playing a football game, trying to do what I can to help this team."

And we'll give the last word this week to QB1, who was asked about the cross-town rivalry.