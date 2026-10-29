Know Before You Go: Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Los Angeles Chargers for their Week 8 'Salute to Service' matchup presented by Verizon on Sunday, November 1 at 1:05 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast nationally on FOX, available on radio in English on ESPN LA 710 AM and in Spanish on La Primera 1330 AM.

With the support of Verizon, as part of the team's year-round commitment to active-duty service members, veterans, and their families, the Rams partnered with veteran service organizations and nonprofits to honor, empower, and connect with the military community for the eighth consecutive year.

Visit www.therams.com/gameday for gameday information. Below are off-the-field highlights of Sunday's game.

RAMS & VERIZON TO HONOR MILITARY MEMBERS AS PART OF GAMEDAY

National Anthem: VOICES OF SERVICE, a four-member vocal group of U.S. Military Veterans will perform the National Anthem. Members of the MARINE CORPS COLOR GUARD will present the colors. Voice of Service also will perform in-game during the third quarter break.

Purple Heart Recipients: During halftime, six Military Veterans who are Purple Heart Recipients will be recognized with a presentation of their respective branch flags. The attendees include Major Nicholas Dockery, United States Army Special Forces (Retired), Sergeant First Class Dennis Cavaltera, United States Army (Retired), Bladimir Salvador Rodríguez, United States Army Veteran, Master Gunnery Sergeant Osman Lima, United States Marine Corps (Retired), First Sergeant Simon L. Sandoval, United States Marine Corps (Retired) and Gunnery Sergeant Uriel Lemus, United States Marine Corps (Retired) . Prior to the recognition, rock and metal guitarist NITA STRAUSS and her husband, drummer and musician JOSH VILLALTA will perform.

Military 'Row of Honor': Matthew Stafford and his family will host 10 active-duty and veteran Navy Seals and their guests as part of a military 'Row of Honor' for the game. Guests also will receive custom shirts provided by the Stafford family and will take a photo on field with the family around 12:00 p.m. PT.

Military Hero of the Game Presented by Verizon: MAJOR GENERAL JOHN TREE will be recognized during the first quarter. Major General Tree served a total of 34 years in the United States Air Force, after his graduation from the United States Air Force Academy in 1990, on active duty and in the Air Force Reserve. He held many different leadership positions, including command, around the world, and ultimately finished his career as a two-star General at the Pentagon in Washington DC, retiring in 2024. His primary expertise was in global logistics, and he has deployed and embedded with units from the Army and Marines over the course of his career, along with the United Nations. He is a highly decorated veteran with two Legions of Merit, the Defense Superior Service Medal and the Air Force Distinguished Service Medal. He is married with five children and resides in San Diego.

Bud Light Folds of Honor: Folds of Honor, Bud Light, and the Rams are honoring Jala Laverne Eaton. Jala is the daughter of late Petty Officer 2nd Class Billy Alfred Eaton, a U.S. Navy veteran who served our nation for more than eight years. Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch have helped raise more than $37 million for Folds of Honor over their 16-year partnership, supporting educational scholarships for military and first responder families.

Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPs) In-Game Surprise: In partnership with TAPS and cast members from the upcoming motion picture Jimmy, the Rams will surprise a local surviving military family with tickets to Super Bowl LXI on the field during pregame. The honoree, Gena Barnhart, is the sister of fallen Army veteran and lifelong Rams fan Christopher Nason and has spent nearly 20 years supporting surviving military families through TAPS.

RAMS GAMEDAY TO FEATURE SPECIAL PERFORMANCES AND ACTIVATIONS

Edwards Lifesciences Heart Valve Screening: All fans ages 50 and over can stop by outside entries 7 and 8 from 9am-12:30pm on gameday for a free heart screening from Edwards Lifesciences. The screening takes 5-10 minutes and will include appearances by Rams Legends Eric Dickerson and Torry Holt, Rampage, and Rams Cheerleaders. There also will be chances to win Rams prizes.

Legends Weekend presented by Edwards Lifesciences: This weekend, the team will celebrate Legends Weekend presented by Edwards Lifesciences by hosting 40 Rams Legends on gameday. The group will be honored in the first quarter as the 1800 Tequila Rams Iconic Legends of the game and lead fans in a "Whose House? Rams House!" cheer. Also in the first quarter, Rams Hall of Famer Jackie Slater will lead a "L-A-RAMS" chant and Steven Jackson will be honored as the ELS 2026 Community Champion of the Year with a pregame check presentation to a charity of his choice.

Mobile Vote Center: Fans will have the opportunity to vote at the game in person at the LA County Mobile Vote Center on Touchdown Drive from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. PT. Fans can drop off their completed Vote by Mail ballots or use the Ballot Marking Devices provided on-site. Eligible voters who are not yet registered may also be able to register and vote on the same day. Before game day, fans are encouraged to check their voter registration status and visit LAVOTE.GOV for additional election information and voting resources.

Dia De Los Muertos Celebration: The Rams will celebrate Día de Los Muertos with a series of activations and photo opportunities throughout the SoFi Stadium concourse. Fans can enjoy festive experiences inspired by the holiday, including Lotería cards, a Skeleton Mariachi photo opportunity, a sugar skull display and a paleta cart.

Dia De Los Muertos Rampage Bobblehead: Fans were able to pre-purchase an exclusive Dia de Los Muertos Rampage Bobblehead through a special ticket package. Additionally, Season Ticket Members were able to secure a bobblehead by donating through a special link this offseason. Bobbleheads will not be available for purchase on gameday.

Disneyland Resort Memory Wall: Rams fans will have the opportunity to honor and celebrate loved ones by sharing names, cherished memories, and personal messages on the Disneyland Resort Memory Wall. Located in the Upper American Airlines Plaza and available throughout pregame, the wall will serve as a special space for fans to reflect, remember, and pay tribute to those who have made a lasting impact on their lives.

EXCLUSIVE MERCHANDISE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE IN THE EQUIPMENT ROOM

Merchandise Items of the Game: Fans can shop the Born X Raised Rams-Chargers matchup apparel, commemorative pin, ticket and pennant as well as Salute to Service Sideline gear in The Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium on Level 4 South. Fans also can shop new jerseys, gear and season long apparel at the Equipment Room and online at RamsFanShop.com.

PREGAME ACTIVATIONS FOR FANS

Early Entry Special: There will be early entry drink specials, featuring $5 Bud Lights and $6 Corona Premier and Extra, in Upper American Airlines Plaza and inside Entries 1- 4 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. PT or while supplies last.

American Airlines Plaza Activities: Rams Ramp'd Up area, the Button Bar, and an interactive mirror wall for photo opportunities will be available to fans in Upper American Airlines Plaza from 11:00 a.m. - 1:05 p.m. PT.

Rams Football Academy: Fans can visit the Rams Football Academy booth in upper American Airlines Plaza to learn about the exciting youth program and sign up for exclusive benefits and merchandise from the time gates open through halftime.

North Entries Concourse Activations: Additional activations will be set up to reach more fans in the north concourse area inside Entries 1-4. Activities include an additional Button Bar set up and the matchup photo box.

Additional information on fan activities and partnership activations can be found at https://www.therams.com/game-day/pregame-activities.

DINING AND ENTERTAINMENT OPTIONS AT HOLLYWOOD PARK

The Shops at Hollywood Park contain a variety of dining options including The Meeting Spot, COSM, Cinepolis, Panini Kabob Grill and Raising Cane's first California Flagship Restaurant in Inglewood. Fans can check out these locations for a bite or drink before or after each Rams game.

Located at Prairie Avenue and Century Boulevard, Hollywood Park's retail district is home to Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, JD Sports, Iconix Fitness, Cosm, The Meeting Spot, Raising Cane's and Phenix Salon Suites.

ADDITIONAL GAMEDAY INFORMATION