First Look: Rams square off with Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

While a good amount of attention is being paid toward the Bengals' wide receivers and the Rams' secondary, a matchup equally – and perhaps more important – is the battle between the Bengals offensive line and the Rams defensive front.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Bengals offensive line allowed 10 pressures on 36 snaps against the Raiders in the Wild Card Round; 11 pressures on 47 snaps against the Titans in the Divisional Round, and 16 pressures on 42 snaps against the Chiefs. Furthermore, the Titans tied the single-game NFL playoff record for sacks with nine in that contest, although the Bengals allowed just two sacks against the Raiders and Chiefs.

Burrow's ability to escape that pressure has helped minimize that impact and limit those numbers from being higher.