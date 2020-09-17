Five former Rams among 130 Modern-Era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2021 class

Sep 16, 2020 at 06:13 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 130 Modern-Era nominees for its Class of 2021 Wednesday, and the list includes multiple former Rams: Running back Steven Jackson, wide receiver Torry Holt, outside linebacker London Fletcher, defensive lineman La'Rai Glover and wide receiver/punt returner Henry Ellard.

One of 14 first-year eligible players nominated, Jackson played nine of his 12 NFL seasons with the Rams and finished as the club's all-time leading rusher with 10,138 yards in 131 games. He is also tied with Eric Dickerson for second on the franchise's career rushing touchdowns list with 56.

Holt receives inclusion after being one of 15 Modern-Era finalists for the Class of 2020. He played 10 of his 11 seasons with the Rams, hauling in 869 receptions for 12,660 yards and 74 touchdowns during that stretch. His career receptions and receiving yards both rank second all-time in franchise history behind Isaac Bruce's 942 and 14,109, respectively.

Fletcher played four seasons with the Rams, first joining the club as an undrafted free agent signee in 1998. He went on to start all 16 games during their 1999 Super Bowl-winning season and lead the team in tackles in both 1999 and 2000. Fletcher then played five seasons with the Buffalo Bills, followed by seven seasons in Washington which included four Pro Bowl nods. When he retired in 2013, he heldthe NFL record for most consecutive games started at linebacker with 215.

Glover played the final three years of his 13-year NFL career with the Rams, making 91 solo tackles and 12 sacks in 48 games. Overall, he finished his career with 433 tackles, 83.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and two interceptions.

A second-round draft pick in 1983, Ellard was a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-Team All-Pro in 11 seasons with the Rams. His 9,761 receiving yards rank third all-time in club history. He then played five seasons in Washington and one in New England, ending his 17-year pro career with 814 career receptions, 13,777 receiving yards, and 65 touchdowns.

According to a press release from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the list of Modern-Era nominees will be trimmed to 25 semifinalists in November. From there, those 25 semifinalists will be narrowed down to 15 finalists in January.

The complete list of 2021 Modern-Era nominees can be viewed here.

Related Content

Gabriel, Harris, Warner to be inducted into National Quarterback Club Hall of Fame
news

Gabriel, Harris, Warner to be inducted into National Quarterback Club Hall of Fame

Rams legends Roman Gabriel, James "Shack" Harris and Kurt Warner are headed to the National Quarterback Club Hall of Fame.
Rams legend Kurt Warner hopes movie about life and career will continue to "inspire and impact people"
news

Rams legend Kurt Warner hopes movie about life and career will continue to "inspire and impact people"

Having already published a memoir about his journey, former Rams quarterback Kurt Warner will get another opportunity to continuing inspiring others through "American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story."
2020 Hall of Fame enshrinement rescheduled to August 2021
news

2020 Hall of Fame enshrinement rescheduled to August 2021

The enshrinement for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2020 class, which includes Rams legend Isaac Bruce, has been postponed to next year. 
Countdown to the Draft: Early 60s brought Rams franchise players
news

Countdown to the Draft: Early 60s brought Rams franchise players

To conclude our Countdown to the Draft series, we rewind back to 1961 and 1962.
Countdown to the Draft: Trading up in 2004 to get RB Steven Jackson
news

Countdown to the Draft: Trading up in 2004 to get RB Steven Jackson

Our countdown to the draft series continues by turning the clock back to 2004, when the Rams moved up to grab Oregon State running back Steven Jackson.
Former Rams wide receiver Del Shofner passes away at age 85
news

Former Rams wide receiver Del Shofner passes away at age 85

The Los Angeles Rams are mourning the passing of 1957 first-round draft pick Del Shofner. 
Rams legend Eric Dickerson named to 2020 College Football Hall of Fame class
news

Rams legend Eric Dickerson named to 2020 College Football Hall of Fame class

Eric Dickerson is headed to the College Football Hall of Fame. 
Steven Jackson talks NFL Combine Mentor experience
news

Steven Jackson talks NFL Combine Mentor experience

Former Rams running back Steven Jackson joined 13 other members of the NFL Legends Community as combine mentors in Indianapolis last week. 
Where Are They Now?: Todd Lyght
news

Where Are They Now?: Todd Lyght

We caught up with Todd Lyght to see where the former Rams cornerback is now.
Why Isaac Bruce Should Make the Hall of Fame
news

Why Isaac Bruce Should Make the Hall of Fame

Former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce is once again a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Bruce Grateful to be Hall of Fame Finalist, Anticipating Saturday's Selection
news

Bruce Grateful to be Hall of Fame Finalist, Anticipating Saturday's Selection

Former Rams WR Isaac Bruce is one of 15 modern-era candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018 and is feeling grateful for the opportunity to become immortalized alongside the game's best.

Advertising