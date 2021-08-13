Five players to watch vs. Chargers

An undrafted free agent signee out of SMU last year, Jones' performance in intra-squad scrimmages during the 2020 preseason caught the attention of Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald. In training camp this year, he seemed to pick up where he left off – Rams head coach Sean McVay said both Jones "and (Jake) Funk have done a really nice job," and that "if they continue on this trajectory, they're going to be a part of our plans in the running back room."