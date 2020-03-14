Former Rams wide receiver Del Shofner passes away at age 85

Del Shofner, the Rams' 1957 first round pick, passed away due to natural causes this week. He was 85.
Selected 11th overall by Los Angeles in the 1957 NFL Draft out of Baylor, Shofner spent his first season as a pro on defense before switching over to offense in year two. The move paid off, as Shofner led the league in receiving in 1958 with 1,097 yards.
Across his four seasons as a Ram, he finished with 110 receptions for 2,155 yards and 16 touchdowns playing wide receiver, plus three interceptions and two fumble recoveries playing defensive back according to Pro Football Reference. He was also named an Associated Press (AP) First Team All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl twice (1958, 1959).
Shofner was traded to the New York Giants following the 1960 season, spending seven seasons with the club before retiring from the NFL in 1967. He amassed 349 receptions for 6,470 yards and 51 touchdowns by the end of his 11-year pro career, also earning three more Pro Bowl and AP First Team All-Pro nods (1961-1963) while with the Giants. The Pro Football Hall of Fame would later name Shofner to its all-decade team for the 1960s.