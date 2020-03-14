Former Rams wide receiver Del Shofner passes away at age 85

Del Shofner, the Rams' 1957 first round pick, passed away due to natural causes this week. He was 85.

Selected 11th overall by Los Angeles in the 1957 NFL Draft out of Baylor, Shofner spent his first season as a pro on defense before switching over to offense in year two. The move paid off, as Shofner led the league in receiving in 1958 with 1,097 yards.

Across his four seasons as a Ram, he finished with 110 receptions for 2,155 yards and 16 touchdowns playing wide receiver, plus three interceptions and two fumble recoveries playing defensive back according to Pro Football Reference. He was also named an Associated Press (AP) First Team All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl twice (1958, 1959).