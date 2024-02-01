 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Free Agent Spotlight: Ahkello Witherspoon was stabilizing veteran presence in Rams secondary

Feb 01, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

When he appeared on the Rams Revealed podcast this past season, defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon was candid about his concerns regarding when his next NFL opportunity might come. 

Released by the Steelers on May 17, Witherspoon signed with the Rams in late June 2023. 

"I was extremely concerned, I have no problem saying it," Witherspoon told Voice of the Rams J.B. Long on November 21. "Just coming off the injury I had last year, a pretty bad hamstring. That was very stressful, just wondering if I could ever run again at the clip that I had, and just would I have the opportunity to play the game that I love? So definitely wasn't sure where it be, and just thankful it's been this." 

So too are the Rams. 

Concerns subsided and gave way to what turned into a career season for the 28-year-old Witherspoon, who turned out to be just what a young defensive back room needed as a calming, stabilizing presence in Los Angeles' secondary. 

Now, Witherspoon is a pending unrestricted free agent with his contract scheduled to expire at the start of the new league year on March 13. 

Beyond veteran leadership, Witherspoon also brought production: His three interceptions matched his single-season career-high from 2021, and he set new career-highs in total tackles (52) and passes defensed (14). Most notable, he played and started in every regular season game for the first time in his career – likely the carryover from finding a new trainer and program that he hadn't had earlier in his career last offseason in an effort to enter this season as healthy as possible.  

Should L.A. not re-sign Witherspoon, it has two players who have accrued lots of starting experience through their first two seasons in Derion Kendrick and Cobie Durant. Durant played on the outside at times toward the end of the season after beginning the season at star. 

If the Rams go external for Witherspoon's replacement, a healthier cap situation would make free agency a viable option. The draft could be a possible avenue as well.

Related Content

news

How to watch the 2024 Pro Bowl games

Here's how you can watch the 2024 Pro Bowl games.
news

Free Agent Spotlight: Jordan Fuller brought valuable leadership, experience and playmaking to Rams secondary in 2023

TheRams.com continues its offseason Free Agent Spotlight series with pending unrestricted free agent and defensive back Jordan Fuller. 
news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams linebacker Chris Chamberlain

From 7th round pick to Special Teams standout to starting linebacker, Chris Chamberlain's road to NFL success was one paved with hard work, determination, and grit — those same qualities helped him transition to a second career as a firefighter.
news

Free Agent Spotlight: Kevin Dotson emerged as crucial piece to re-tooled Rams offensive line 

TheRams.com kicks off its offseason Free Agent Spotlight series with pending unrestricted free agent and offensive lineman Kevin Dotson. 
news

Falcons hire Raheem Morris as head coach

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is departing to become the new head coach of the Falcons.
news

Matthew Stafford named finalist for AP 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's performance over the course of the 2023 season has earned him recognition as a finalist for this year's NFL Comeback Player of the Year award from the Associated Press. 
news

Kobie Turner named finalist for AP 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award

Rams nose tackle Kobie Turner is among the five finalists for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award from the Associated Press.  
news

Puka Nacua named finalist for AP 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is among the five finalists for the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award from the Associated Press.
news

Early 2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Which direction might Rams go if they make selection with their first-round pick?

Here's what experts think the Rams might do if they end up making a selection with the 19th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. 
news

Las 5 mejores jugadas defensivas de la temporada 2023 de los Rams: Capturas oportunas de novatos, intercepciones impresionantes y más 

Las 5 mejores jugadas defensivas de la temporada 2023 de los Rams de Los Ángeles.
news

Puka Nacua, Steve Avila, Kobie Turner and Byron Young named to PFWA's 2023 All-Rookie Team

The Rams have landed four players on the Professional Football Writers of America's 2023 All-Rookie team.
Advertising