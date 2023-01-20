Greg Gaines became an important piece to Rams defensive line rotation | Free Agent Spotlight

If Gaines and the Rams choose to go in different directions, the Rams could turn to Larrell Murchison for an expanded role. While the sample size was small – Murchison was claimed by L.A. Dec. 12 – Murchison showed promise with his two-sack performance against the Broncos, and also had four defensive stops (tackle causing unsuccessful play for the offense) in three games, according to TruMedia.