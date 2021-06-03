From the Podium: Cooper Kupp talks deep wide receiver room, A'Shawn Robinson talks offseason routine

"In some ways, it's a luxury that you've got such a deep group of guys." – Kupp

Between the draft and free agency, the Rams have solid depth at wide receiver.

"Really the next best thing about is that guys aren't just locked in on one position. Guys want to learn the entire offense," Kupp said, adding that versatility creates value by allowing them to open up the offensive possibilities.

"(Matthew Stafford is) a really fun guy to be around." – Kupp