From the Podium: Cooper Kupp talks deep wide receiver room, A'Shawn Robinson talks offseason routine

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson each held video conferences with local media Wednesday, covering having a deep wide receiver room (Kupp), adjusting their offseason routine (Robinson) and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:
"In some ways, it's a luxury that you've got such a deep group of guys." – Kupp
- Between the draft and free agency, the Rams have solid depth at wide receiver.
- "Really the next best thing about is that guys aren't just locked in on one position. Guys want to learn the entire offense," Kupp said, adding that versatility creates value by allowing them to open up the offensive possibilities.
"(Matthew Stafford is) a really fun guy to be around." – Kupp
- Kupp has been getting to know the Rams' new quarterback off the field as well, such as by going out to dinner with his family.
- "The conversations we've had off the field, whether it's football or not, just feeling that chemistry whether you're talking about playing on the football field and how you're seeing defenses, or just being able to sit down and have conversations over dinner, I feel like all of that stuff plays into each other," Kupp said.
"I really invested a lot of time in my body so I can be ready for the team." – Robinson
- Robinson switched to a "vegan/pescatarian" diet this offseason and incorporated yoga into his routine to get leaner.
- The motivation behind wanting to maintain a lighter playing weight, besides not wanting to let his teammates down, was thinking "about how I played in Detroit and how big I was and how much better I would be if I leaned up some."
"It was him helping me, guide me in understanding what I need to do and how I need to set the tone in my position and where they put me out on the field." – Robinson
- Former Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers was instrumental in Robinson's development over the course of his first season with the team.
- That guidance helped Robinson understand the intensity and focus it took to lock in and play at a high level.