Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Cooper Kupp talks deep wide receiver room, A'Shawn Robinson talks offseason routine

Jun 02, 2021 at 05:17 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson each held video conferences with local media Wednesday, covering having a deep wide receiver room (Kupp), adjusting their offseason routine (Robinson) and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"In some ways, it's a luxury that you've got such a deep group of guys." – Kupp

  • Between the draft and free agency, the Rams have solid depth at wide receiver.
  • "Really the next best thing about is that guys aren't just locked in on one position. Guys want to learn the entire offense," Kupp said, adding that versatility creates value by allowing them to open up the offensive possibilities.

"(Matthew Stafford is) a really fun guy to be around." – Kupp

  • Kupp has been getting to know the Rams' new quarterback off the field as well, such as by going out to dinner with his family.
  • "The conversations we've had off the field, whether it's football or not, just feeling that chemistry whether you're talking about playing on the football field and how you're seeing defenses, or just being able to sit down and have conversations over dinner, I feel like all of that stuff plays into each other," Kupp said.

Related Links

"I really invested a lot of time in my body so I can be ready for the team." – Robinson

  • Robinson switched to a "vegan/pescatarian" diet this offseason and incorporated yoga into his routine to get leaner.
  • The motivation behind wanting to maintain a lighter playing weight, besides not wanting to let his teammates down, was thinking "about how I played in Detroit and how big I was and how much better I would be if I leaned up some."

"It was him helping me, guide me in understanding what I need to do and how I need to set the tone in my position and where they put me out on the field." – Robinson

  • Former Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers was instrumental in Robinson's development over the course of his first season with the team.
  • That guidance helped Robinson understand the intensity and focus it took to lock in and play at a high level.

Related Content

news

Where are They Now? Doug Smith

From an undrafted free agent to a 6-time Pro Bowler, former Rams legend Doug Smith reminisces about the thrill he got from playing at the LA Memorial Coliseum.  
news

From the Podium: Andrew Whitworth and Sebastian Joseph-Day talk maximizing OTAs

Key quotes and notes from Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day's virtual media sessions following Tuesday's organized team activity. 
news

2021 Opponent Breakdown: Houston Texans

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Rams' Week 8 road opponent, the Houston Texans. 
news

Right balance of humility, confidence helps Matthew Stafford quickly establish himself as a Rams leader

Matthew Stafford's ability to juggle being confident and humble has formed a strong first impression during early on-field work with his new Rams teammates. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Cam Akers talk benefits and goals of OTAs

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and running back Cam Akers' Thursday virtual media sessions. 
news

10 Observations from the Rams' May 27 OTA session

The Rams' OTA session on Thursday was open to the media. Staff writer Stu Jackson shares 10 observations from it. 
news

From the Podium: Tutu Atwell and Ernest Jones on getting acclimated to the Rams and NFL

Key quotes and notes from Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell and linebacker Ernest Jones' Wednesday virtual media sessions. 
news

2021 Opponent Breakdown: Detroit Lions

Our 2021 offseason opponent breakdown series continues with an examination of the Rams' Week 7 home opponent, the Detroit Lions. 
news

From the Podium: Robert Woods and Jordan Fuller talk Day 2 of OTAs, social justice reflections

Key quotes and notes from Rams wide receiver Robert Woods and safety Jordan Fuller's Tuesday virtual media sessions following Day 2 of organized team activities. 
news

From the Podium: Matthew Stafford, Leonard Floyd talk start of OTAs

Key quotes and notes from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd's virtual media sessions as OTAs get underway. 
news

2021 Opponent Breakdown: New York Giants

Our 2021 offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Rams' Week 6 road opponent, the New York Giants. 
Advertising