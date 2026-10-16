From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams, Puka Nacua and Aaron Donald talk turning the page and preparation for Cardinals in Week 6

"You know what, there's like everybody around the league is somewhere that's been in this building before now. So we try to be mindful of it, you're aware of a couple things, but I think you want to be careful to chase a ghost because it still is a player's game, you're still making decisions in real time." - McVay

Despite all the experience LaFleur had in the Rams offense under McVay during his three seasons as offensive coordinator, McVay knows there's so many other impact factors that go into coming away with a win on Sunday, even if he might be mindful of what LaFleur's familiarity can bring.

McVay and LaFleur still maintain a close relationship, as McVay said on Thursday, "Mike and I talk a lot." McVay noted that he hadn't talked to him yet this week due to being busy, likely with the short turnaround from Monday Night Football, but has noticed "there's a lot of good tape. He's done a great job there, and we miss him a lot here."

"Sean has done a heck of a job of curating coaching candidates around here for a long time. ... We've had opportunities to play a bunch of them. Mike is no different. I think he's a fantastic coach, I have a great relationship with him. And I know that he knows a lot of what we do. We still got to go out there and execute it." - Stafford

Echoing his head coach, Stafford and the Rams have faced this challenge before of going up against a former coach from within their system. For Stafford, "Arizona gets your attention, divisional opponent for us," and that makes him and the offense "excited to turn the page and go attack this week" following the loss to the Bills.

At the end of the day, LaFleur being on the opposing sideline could cause the Rams offense to "stay up all night and go, 'oh, does he think this or think that?'" But Stafford wants him and the group to "just go play the game. Trust the guys to go play the game."

"They're all important. I think whatever game you're looking at in the moment is the most important one, and we don't really care about records or any of that. They're all equally as important." - Adams

For Adams, the Cardinals are just the next opponent on the schedule. Coming off Monday night, he feels like the Rams' loss is "on people's mind because they care about it. But it's definitely something we put behind us to move forward."

Although Arizona has just a 1-4 record going into its Week 6 game at SoFi stadium, Adams and the Rams aren't overlooking them. And for Adams especially, matching up against safety Budda Baker, "we obviously know what he does and respect the way that he plays and plays fast, but you gotta react."

"We have a great staff, and being able to coordinate and put us in the best position to go out there and succeed. So it'll be a fun handshake and a good embrace for him after the game for me." - Nacua

Following Nacua's 17-catch evening against the Bills, he's feeling excited for the competitiveness that he knows LaFleur will bring to Sunday's matchup. "It'll be exciting because I know that (if) there's one person who likes to compete pretty similar to me, I think it's Coach Mike LaFleur."

On offense, Nacua sees room for improvement "when we're in rhythm and when we're in flow" and how the Rams can "do that more consistently." And throughout the week after the loss, "our coaches do a good job of holding everybody accountable" as they're looking to rebound against Arizona.

"It just felt good just watching the film, looking more like myself, feeling more like myself out there. The game is starting to slow down, feeling good, having fun. Getting into a good groove so just got to keep it up." - Donald

After missing Week 4 against the Eagles due to back soreness, Donald returned to action in Week 5 against the Bills and nearly had his first sack since returning from retirement, but the play was ultimately called back due to a penalty.