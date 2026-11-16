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From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Blake Corum detail Rams' dominant win over Cardinals

Nov 15, 2026 at 05:30 PM
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Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Rams get their revenge on the Cardinals with a 34-6 win in Arizona, extending their win streak to four games and heading into the bye week with a 6-4 record. The defense was highlighted by five sacks and two interceptions, as the offense shared the wealth in the passing game for 249 yards and was led by a rushing attack that accounted for 202 yards.

Head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and running back Blake Corum talked about the offense's creativity and complementary football from the podium.

"I'm proud of where the group's at, and it'll be good to just be able to take a deep breath and take a step back. Usually the bye always represents an opportunity to get recharged, refreshed, but then also think about what are the new iterations that you want to try to be able to build on, or creatively come up with new ideas based on who's available and who's not. So I know that'll be helpful for me for sure." - McVay

McVay clearly looking to coming up with more creative ideas during the bye week. But even throughout the four-game win streak, McVay and the entire coaching staff has had to get creative with how to utilize the players who are available.

Against the Cardinals, McVay elected to use 20 personnel with both running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum on the field at the same time. McVay saw 20 personnel as "just a way to be able to get two of our best players on the field at the same time." And it seemed to work.

Offensively, the Rams finished with 436 yards of total offense where nine pass catchers were involved in the passing game. McVay credited much of the offense success to how "the players did a great job delivering" and how the coaching staff brought fresh ideas to try new things with multiple players injured.

"Sean, obviously, unbelievable job of figuring out how to attack this defense, which is really multiple and difficult to kind of solve, in a bunch of different personnel's guys." - Stafford

Los Angeles only scored 16 points in the first meeting between divisional rivals. Stafford credited McVay's creativity the second time around to come away with a different result despite all the injuries.

The biggest turn in the game happened at the end of the first half and into the second half when the Rams took a 6-3 deficit in the second quarter and scored four touchdowns on four straight drives to win 34-6. "We finished the half really strong, offense and defense, and then came out in the second half and put another touchdown on the board," Stafford said.

"Today was one of our most complete games, in terms of kicking game, defense and offense. It was really cool to see. I think we spread the ball out really well. So talking about the 28 unanswered points, I mean, that's just playing complementary ball." - Corum

Defensively, the Rams once again didn't allow Arizona to find the end zone. Los Angeles' two interceptions by Kamren Kinchens and Wesley Bailey both turned into touchdowns for the Rams offense, exemplifying that complimentary football.

Corum also seemed the most enthusiastic about the 20 personnel usage, saying "we share a backfield, but actually to be on the field together, I wish I was in the Cardinals' minds to see what they thought. But I thought it was awesome."

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