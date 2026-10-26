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From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford give run down on Rams' balanced win over Raiders

Oct 25, 2026 at 06:40 PM
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Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

LAS VEGAS — Backed by a balanced attack offensively and a strong showing defensively, the Rams fly home from Las Vegas with a 35-18 victory over the Raiders. The offense was led by a rushing attack of running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum who both had more than 90 yards, and a three-touchdown passing attack led by quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Head coach Sean McVay and Stafford explained how the Rams were able to execute on a higher clip throughout the game and come away with the win in Las Vegas.

"I thought our guys came out ready to go. I thought we had the right energy. I thought we had the right mindset. I thought we played off of one another, particularly in the first half." - McVay

Particularly in the first half, the Rams offense really found a rhythm in the run and pass game. Los Angeles went into halftime with a comfortable 28-6 lead over Las Vegas, but the Rams didn't score in the third quarter and had two turnovers in the second half. Still finding a way to win, McVay "love(d) the fact that we had to weather a little bit of adversity in the second half, some self-inflicted wounds."

McVay was also proud of the way the Rams defense made it so the Raiders "weren't able to get much of a run game going." Las Vegas finished with just 49 yards on the ground. On critical plays, the Rams defense also held strong, keeping the Raiders to 2-for-5 on fourth downs. McVay said those stops on fourth down "were instrumental" to winning on Sunday afternoon.

"Early in the game we played great complementary football. (The defense) got some stops. We got out to a big lead, and that's a nice way to start the game. Obviously, not always going to go down that way, but just proud of how we played off of each other." - Stafford

While the defense alleviated pressure for the Rams offense in the second half, Los Angeles built its comfortable lead after scoring a touchdown on four-consecutive drives in the first half. Three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown from Williams highlighted an offense that found a rhythm both in the run and pass game early on to keep the Raiders outside of arms reach.

Stafford said that efficiency overall in the pass game was a byproduct of being "efficient on early downs. If we can do that, sustain drives, it just gives more opportunities for guys to get involved in the game."

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