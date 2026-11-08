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From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford detail Rams win over Commanders, expending win streak to three games

Nov 08, 2026 at 03:05 PM
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Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

LANDOVER, Md. — The Rams took care of business against the Commanders to win their third-straight game. Wide receiver Puka Nacua ended the game with 14 receptions for a season-high 150 yards, in addition to 20 yards on the ground. In his first game back from injury, outside linebacker Myles Garrett ended with three sacks and a forced fumble. The two were the highlight of their respective sides of the football as Los Angeles won 20-13.

Head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford explained what went well and what could be improved upon in the Rams' win over the Commanders on Sunday.

"There's no style points. There's a lot that we can learn from to be able to clean up. But finding a way is ultimately what it's about." - McVay

On offense particularly, McVay thought "there was a lot of opportunities that we missed offensively to make plays, extend drives. But they did enough." Moving forward, McVay has confidence that the offense will "be able to execute on a more consistent basis with some opportunities that we did have."

When all was said and done, the offense found a way to put points on the board and the defense did it's job to keep the Commanders off of it. For McVay, "every single game it's about 'let's reset, let's reload, six seconds at a time,' and I did like the way that we responded."

"Down some guys in some certain spots, but we're finding ways to win, playing together, playing gritty, and that's what it's all about." - Stafford

Injuries have been a major talking point surrounding the Rams. Despite an adverse season in that regard, the Los Angeles found a way to win against the Commanders. And one player that returned from injury and made a huge impact on the game was Garrett. His three sacks and overall performance was also felt by Stafford and the offense, and Stafford is just "happy for him that he's feeling good enough to be out there doing what he loves to do and helping us win."

When sharing his first impression of his own performance, Stafford thought "obviously want some plays back here and there, but we're finding ways to win the football game." He finished 228 yards passing, one touchdown and one interception on 26-of-43 passing.

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