From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford detail Rams win over Commanders, expending win streak to three games

"There's no style points. There's a lot that we can learn from to be able to clean up. But finding a way is ultimately what it's about." - McVay

On offense particularly, McVay thought "there was a lot of opportunities that we missed offensively to make plays, extend drives. But they did enough." Moving forward, McVay has confidence that the offense will "be able to execute on a more consistent basis with some opportunities that we did have."

When all was said and done, the offense found a way to put points on the board and the defense did it's job to keep the Commanders off of it. For McVay, "every single game it's about 'let's reset, let's reload, six seconds at a time,' and I did like the way that we responded."

"Down some guys in some certain spots, but we're finding ways to win, playing together, playing gritty, and that's what it's all about." - Stafford

Injuries have been a major talking point surrounding the Rams. Despite an adverse season in that regard, the Los Angeles found a way to win against the Commanders. And one player that returned from injury and made a huge impact on the game was Garrett. His three sacks and overall performance was also felt by Stafford and the offense, and Stafford is just "happy for him that he's feeling good enough to be out there doing what he loves to do and helping us win."