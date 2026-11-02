 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford detail Rams' win over Chargers at SoFi Stadium

Nov 01, 2026 at 04:25 PM
Author Image
Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — After a slow start offensively against the Chargers, the Rams offense picked up the pace in the second half to come away with a 24-9 win on Sunday afternoon. The Rams defense continued to get stops to give the offense a chance to win. A two-minute drive at the end of the first half and the first drive of the second half both ended in touchdowns, a major momentum shift on Sunday afternoon as the defense continued to hold strong.

Head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford shared their thoughts on the overall performance that ultimately led to victory.

"What I did love is the guys stayed steady. You can hang your head, feel bad about the way that you started off the game, or you can say 'eyes up and let's go ahead and freaking respond, and let's play the way we're capable of in the third and fourth quarter.'  And that's exactly what they did." - McVay

Regarding Rams' first half offensively, McVay felt like "we didn't even have a chance to get any plays off." The ability for the Rams "even establish any sort of momentum or rhythm was non-existent for us." The two-minute drive at the end of the first half led to a touchdown and a slim 10-9 lead going into halftime.

For a second-straight home game, the defense didn't allow a touchdown. When the offense was slow in the first half, the defense kept the Chargers' offense at bay. And when the Rams offense finally started to get going, the defense kept the Chargers scoreless in the second half. "The defense deserves a ton of credit," McVay said. "They just kept getting stop after stop. They didn't say anything except for just going out there and making their plays."

"Still some stuff in the second half that we can clean up as always, but proud of our team's resilience and just the ability to keep moving to the next play and find a way to go out there and score enough points to win the game." - Stafford

Stafford placed an emphasis on how the tempo in the two-minute drill at the end of the second half "was a big boost for us." As the offense was figuring things out leading up to that, "our defense did a great job of keeping us in it early, played great throughout the day."

With both safety Quentin Lake and cornerback Trent McDuffie's interceptions leading to points, Stafford felt like the onus was on him and the offense to get things going. Overall, Stafford thought the defense "did a heck of a job. We wanted to repay the favor in the second half. Felt like we did a decent job of that."

Related Links

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Puka Nacua and coordinators preview matchup against Chargers at SoFi Stadium

Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive end Aaron Donald, wide receiver Puka Nacua and coordinators shared their thoughts on the upcoming matchup with the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford give run down on Rams' balanced win over Raiders

Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford explained how the Rams offense found a balance and defense stayed strong in their win over the Raiders.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and coordinators on next-man-up mentality and Rams' Week 7 matchup with Raiders

Head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive end Aaron Donald and coordinators talked about turning page to Week 7 at the Raiders and team's mindset in the wake of injuries.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua share thoughts on Rams' loss to Cardinals

Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Puka Nacua share their thoughts on the loss and "lack of execution."

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams, Puka Nacua and Aaron Donald talk turning the page and preparation for Cardinals in Week 6

Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, and defensive end Aaron Donald talk preparations for Cardinals in Week 6.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' overtime loss to Bill on Monday Night Football

Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford share their thoughts on the Rams' 37-34 overtime loss to the Bills on Monday Night Football.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams, coordinators, Puka Nacua and Aaron Donald preview Monday Night Football against Bills

Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, coordinators and defensive end Aaron Donald preview the Rams' Monday Night Football matchup with the Bills.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford share thoughts on Rams' 24-20 come-from-behind win over Eagles

From the Podium: Head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford detail the Rams' defensive success and comeback win over the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, coordinators discuss connections, matchup with Eagles in Week 4

Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, coordinators share their thoughts on playing against the Eagles in Week 4.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Josh Wallace recap Rams narrow loss to Broncos on Sunday Night Football

Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and cornerback Josh Wallace gave their thoughts on the Rams' 30-26 loss to the Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams, Aaron Donald and coordinators preview clash with Broncos

Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Davante Adams preview Sunday Night Football against the Broncos.

Advertising