From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford detail Rams' win over Chargers at SoFi Stadium

"What I did love is the guys stayed steady. You can hang your head, feel bad about the way that you started off the game, or you can say 'eyes up and let's go ahead and freaking respond, and let's play the way we're capable of in the third and fourth quarter.' And that's exactly what they did." - McVay

Regarding Rams' first half offensively, McVay felt like "we didn't even have a chance to get any plays off." The ability for the Rams "even establish any sort of momentum or rhythm was non-existent for us." The two-minute drive at the end of the first half led to a touchdown and a slim 10-9 lead going into halftime.

For a second-straight home game, the defense didn't allow a touchdown. When the offense was slow in the first half, the defense kept the Chargers' offense at bay. And when the Rams offense finally started to get going, the defense kept the Chargers scoreless in the second half. "The defense deserves a ton of credit," McVay said. "They just kept getting stop after stop. They didn't say anything except for just going out there and making their plays."

"Still some stuff in the second half that we can clean up as always, but proud of our team's resilience and just the ability to keep moving to the next play and find a way to go out there and score enough points to win the game." - Stafford

Stafford placed an emphasis on how the tempo in the two-minute drill at the end of the second half "was a big boost for us." As the offense was figuring things out leading up to that, "our defense did a great job of keeping us in it early, played great throughout the day."