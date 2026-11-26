"What I have been proud of is just (the) flexibility and adjustability to be able to just say 'let's continue to build our resilience, let's continue to trust the guys that are getting opportunities and let's bring the right vibe and energy and continue to instill belief' because these guys are earning that confidence through evidence, which is cool to see." - McVay

This season hasn't been what many had envisioned for the Rams due to the injuries. Despite those injuries, the Rams have adjusted and adapted their approach to find ways to win five-straight games. "The biggest thing is: 'How do we figure out what's the best way to use the group that we have to play the opponent that we're going against?'"

Wednesday night, the best way to use their group offensively ended up being through the run game. For McVay, Thanksgiving Eve was proof that "the games have dictated that type of approach," of simply finding the best way to win with who they have each week. Even defensively, now with guys starting to come back from injury like defensive end Kobie Turner, McVay "thought our defense was outstanding" and "there's never complacency that you want to ever let set in, I think you want to continue to learn."

"Obviously, a lot of adjustments needed to be made, kind of within the drives and within the game on offense. Guys that stepped in did a hell of a job. Had a couple guys kind of go out, come back in. But just proud of the effort, proud of our team. Defense played fantastic again, and we were able to control the line of scrimmage, which was the recipe for success today." - Stafford

Similar to what McVay said about approaching each game by understanding the personnel they have and shaping the gameplan around that, Stafford recognizes that "some weeks it's handing the ball off a bunch of times, other weeks it's throwing the ball a little bit more." And with that, running the ball the way the Rams did was "the kind of game we knew it was going to take."

When it comes to the run game on Wednesday night, Stafford felt like it was a matter of getting into a rhythm, and "anytime you do something and you have success, you gain confidence in it, I think they were doing a great job."

"I'm proud of our team, for people stepping up, for people taking advantage of every opportunity that they've given, and for us really buying into coach (McVay). Coach (McVay's) big thing this week was, the most physical team is going to win. And I think we were that. I know we were that." - Corum

The Rams proved that physicality with the way they were able to establish the run — as Los Angeles averaged 5.1 yards per carry. When asked what led to the run game leading to such dominance in the time of possession battle, Corum answered with "it starts up front, especially when we're in big personnel."

Corum would go on to commend the offensive line, tight ends and wide receivers for their blocking that led to his career-high 32 carries for a career-high 184 rushing yards. But what was most important for Corum, was getting the win. "Winning is always good, and like I said, I'm proud of this group."

"We feel like we have what it takes to be the gold standard as far as defenses in the NFL. Getting everyone back healthy is a hell of an opportunity to go out and prove that. So, big plays, it's not nothing new to any of us. We just got to go out there and do it." - Garrett

Garrett described the Rams defense's night as a "short night for us and a fun night. Offense been rolling, especially on the ground, eating up time of possession. So however we can complement them, and help put them in favorable field positions, we'll do that."