From the Podium: Johnny Hekker and Matt Gay talk initial impressions of 2021 special teams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams punter Johnny Hekker and kicker Matt Gay each held video conferences with local media Thursday, discussing their first impressions of new special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, the unit's new additions, the unit's current mindset, and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:
"Joe D's been great. It's been a real joy to work with him." – Hekker
- Hekker has had a positive experience working with DeCamillis so far, also praising his approach.
- "You see his attention to detail, just his demanding demeanor for all we do with special teams, the expectations are high," Hekker said.
"I think them going out and signing (punter) Corey (Bojorquez) is a great move." – Hekker
- Hekker welcomed the addition of Bojorquez (signed by the Rams on April 20), calling him a "talented young player" with "one of the strongest legs I've ever seen."
- "I'm honored to be sharing the field with him, trying to learn stuff from him and glean any information I can from what he has, and also share what I have for him, because if we compete and make this a great special teams room to be a part of, then that's going to help the team in the long run," Hekker said.
"Super high-energy. I think from the get, he just commands the attention of players." – Gay
- Gay has also enjoyed working with DeCamillis, calling his energy "infectious."
- That approach, as well as his background as a Super Bowl champion, has the players' respect, according to Gay.
"(The spirt of special teams) has been really, really good." – Gay
- The Rams' current group of specialists are in a good place, according to Gay, between having healthy competition and, for him, the ability to learn something from each member of the unit.
- Gay also views having many specialists currently on their roster as a good thing. "It's good to have different perspectives and different eyes on things, because we're all communicating and we're all trying to get better and learn from each other," he said.
The Los Angeles Rams were on the practice field for OTA number 5 of the 2021 offseason program.