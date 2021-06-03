From the Podium: Johnny Hekker and Matt Gay talk initial impressions of 2021 special teams

"Joe D's been great. It's been a real joy to work with him." – Hekker

Hekker has had a positive experience working with DeCamillis so far, also praising his approach.

"You see his attention to detail, just his demanding demeanor for all we do with special teams, the expectations are high," Hekker said.

"I think them going out and signing (punter) Corey (Bojorquez) is a great move." – Hekker